An Analysis of the 2023 World Press Photo Winners

This year, the World Press Photo awards tackled some very big issues going on in the world. One of the most memorable was 2020 as the world shut down but journalists had to keep telling the stories. With the world becoming much more visual, photojournalists were really at the center of it all. The world has continued to change in so many different ways. And the winners of the World Press Photo awards this year reflect just that.

A Statement to the Press

Here’s a statement that they gave the press:

With Russia’s war in Ukraine constantly in the news, the Photo of the Year goes to Evgeniy Maloletka for his confronting image from the siege of Mariupol for perfectly capturing the human suffering caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a single image.

The Story of the Year, nine haunting but beautiful photos by Mads Nissen, refuses to let us forget the people of Afghanistan living now under the Taliban and with a lack of international aid.



The Long-Term Project Award goes to Anush Babajanyan, for her work spanning years to highlight a story not often covered outside Central Asia about water management impacts after the end of the Soviet Union made worse by the climate crisis – but most importantly, showing the powerful spirit of people forced to adapt to new realities.

The Open Format Award goes to Mohamed Mahdy, who is collaborating with neighborhood residents of Al Max, in Alexandria, Egypt, to preserve the memory of their fast-disappearing fishing village and has invited the whole world to participate through an interactive website.

The four global winners were selected from 24 regional winners, which were chosen from more than 60,000 entries (still images and multimedia) submitted by 3,752 entrants from 127 countries. The entries were judged first by six regional juries and all winners chosen by a global jury consisting of the regional jury chairs plus the global jury chair.

Gear Isn’t Everything: But It’s Important

We’re strong believers that good images have four major parts: moment, the photographer, the subject, and the gear. With press images, we can see a lot of moments that were captured. The subjects in front of the photographers were doing something incredibly important. Further, the photographers had the training and experience to be able to capture unique perspectives. But of course, the cameras they were using also mattered. I think that this is shown because, while most of the photos don’t have EXIF data to show the gear being used, the ones that do show that some of the best cameras on the market were in hand.

At the same time, we can’t forget the skill of the photographers to tell stories and react to what’s happening in front of them.

the 2023 World Press Photo Winners

Here are the winners of this year’s World Press Photo Awards.

World Press Photo of the Year: Mariupol Maternity Hospital Airstrike Evgeniy Maloletka, Ukraine, Associated Press

World Press Photo Story of the Year: The Price of Peace in Afghanistan Mads Nissen, Denmark, Politiken/Panos

Khalil Ahmad kidney was sold to support his family. The parents of Khalil Ahmad, age 15, couldn’t afford to buy food for their eleven children anymore, so in a desperate attempt to save the family, they decided to sell the left kidney of their oldest son. 15-year-old Khalil Ahmad used to be good at football and cricket – and to tease his siblings a bit. But after his parents sold away his kidney, the boy has completely changed. He feels pain every day and doesn’t have the same strength and joy as before. Since the collapse of Afghanistan’s economy, the illegal trade in organs appears to have increased dramatically. Khalil Ahmad’s family was paid US$3,500 for the kidney, an amount that would have taken his father years to earn even if there was work for him – but there isn’t.

WORLD PRESS PHOTO LONG-TERM PROJECT AWARD: Battered Waters Anush Babajanyan, Armenia, VII Photo/ National Geographic Society

Kyrgyzstan: Sonunbek Kadyrov’s boat serves the village Kyzyl-Beyit, as a taxi. Access to this village’s main road was covered by water over 20 years ago as a dam was built, in a case when inefficient water management heavily complicated people’s movement.

WORLD PRESS PHOTO OPEN FORMAT AWARD: Here, The Doors Don’t Know Me Mohamed Mahdy, Egypt

Regional Winners: Africa

SINGLES The Big Forget Lee-Ann Olwage, South Africa, Bob & Diane Fund, for Der Spiegel

Advocacy and education is needed in order to support communities in caring for the elderly and understanding old age conditions and cognitive impairment. Inclusive discussions about dementia in Africa are essential if policymakers and key stakeholders are to improve the wellbeing of people with dementia and their caregivers in their global plan to improve the lives of people living with dementia.

STORIES: New Capital Nick Hannes, Belgium, Panos Pictures

Welders at work near Central Business District in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital. Following persistent problems of overpopulation, pollution and traffic congestion, the construction of a giant new satellite city in the desert east of the current capital started in 2015. This New Administrative Capital (NAC) is part of President Al-Sisi’s Egypt Vision 2030, a long-term plan to develop Egypt. The future population of the NAC is estimated at 6 million. Critics predict a growing socio-economic gap between the New Capital and old Cairo, left to its own devices. Instead of solving existing problems, Egypt Vision 2030 seems to be a prestigious political project aimed at the expansion of the power apparatus, surveillance and global leadership.

Muslim praying in front of a billboard of president Al-Sisi on a roundabout in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital, with the towers of Central Business District in the back. Following persistent problems of overpopulation, pollution and traffic congestion, the construction of a giant new satellite city in the desert east of the current capital started in 2015. This New Administrative Capital (NAC) is part of President A-Sisi’s Egypt Vision 2030, a long-term plan to develop Egypt. The future population of the NAC is estimated at 6 million. Critics predict a growing socio-economic gap between the New Capital and old Cairo, left to its own devices. Instead of solving existing problems, Egypt Vision 2030 seems to be a prestigious political project aimed at the expansion of the power apparatus, surveillance and global leadership.

Portrait of migrant workers from South Sudan in front of the towers of Central Business District in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital. Following persistent problems of overpopulation, pollution and traffic congestion, the construction of a giant new satellite city in the desert east of the current capital started in 2015. This New Administrative Capital (NAC) is part of President Al-Sisi’s Egypt Vision 2030, a long-term plan to develop Egypt. The future population of the NAC is estimated at 6 million. Critics predict a growing socio-economic gap between the New Capital and old Cairo, left to its own devices. Instead of solving existing problems, Egypt Vision 2030 seems to be a prestigious political project aimed at the expansion of the power apparatus, surveillance and global leadership.

LONG-TERM PROJECTS: Before It’s Gone M’hammed Kilito, Morocco, VII Mentor Program/ Visura

REGIONAL WINNERS – ASIA

SINGLES Shireen Abu Akleh’s Funeral Maya Levin, United States, Associated Press

Israeli police clash with mourners as they carry the coffin of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during her funeral in east Jerusalem, on May 13, 2022. Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American reporter who covered the Mideast conflict for more than 25 years, was shot dead two days earlier during an Israeli military raid in the West Bank town of Jenin. (AP Photo/Maya Levin)

OPEN FORMAT Woman, Life, Freedom Anonymous

STORIES: The Price of Peace in Afghanistan Mads Nissen, Denmark, Politiken/Panos Pictures

Woman and children beg for food outside a bakery in central Kabul. Before the Taliban took power in august 2021, at most a few women were sitting here begging, but as the months passes, desperation increases, and more and more people are now relying on the compassion of other poor people.

The wall of the former US-embassy in Kabul is now covered by a huge Taliban propaganda mural. In front of the former security wall, street vendors are now selling Taliban posters and merchandise.

LONG-TERM PROJECTS: Battered Waters Anush Babajanyan, Armenia, VII Photo/National Geographic Society

Kyrgyzstan: Jaynagul Brjieva, 37, and her family enjoy a rare outing at the Yssy-su hot spring. This is both an opportunity to bathe her children in warm water and to take advantage of its healing qualities, a unique opportunity for people in a region contending with water shortages.

Tajikistan: When the construction of the Roghun Dam is completed, planned for 2025, its height will be 335 meters and it will be the highest of its kind.

Kazakhstan: A hot spring has emerged on the former bed of the Aral Sea, near Akespe village, and is often visited for healing purposes. Over the years the Aral Sea has lost 90 percent of its waters. Shared by Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, this formerly fourth largest lake in the world began to retreat in 1960s, with the Soviet project of diverting the rivers Syr Darya and Amu Darya to serve the cotton industry.

Uzbekistan: Dinara’s family is still dependent on the sea. Both her father and her husband work along its shores as Artemia Salina shrimp farmers, but the sea is now more than 180 kilometers away from their homes in Muynak. 18-year-old Dinara and her younger relative, on Dinara’s wedding day in Muynak, a former sea port in Uzbekistan, on October 27, 2019. Dinara’s grandparents were employed within the formerly thriving fishing industry of Muynak. Her family is still dependent on the Aral Sea, as both her father and her husband work by the sea as Artemia Salina farmers.

REGIONAL WINNERS – EUROPE

SINGLES:Yana and Victor Alkis Konstantinidis, Greece, Reuters

OPEN FORMAT: Passengers Cesar Dezfuli, Spain/Iran for De Volkskrant

STORIES: The Siege of Mariupol Evgeniy Maloletka, Ukraine, Associated Press

Janna Goma, right, with her family settle in a bomb shelter in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022.

LONG-TERM PROJECTS: Net-Zero Transition Simone Tramonte, Italy

REGIONAL WINNERS – NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA

SINGLES: The Dying River Jonas Kakó, Germany, Panos Pictures

Afredo Fierro (links, Eagle Eye Honey) und seine Mitarbeiter Ubaldo und José, während der Pflege von Bienen in der Wüste von Arizona bei Wenden. Seit mehreren Jahren müssen die Männer Wasser für die Bienen in Tränken bereitstellen, da die Völker sonst nicht überleben können, seitdem es immer weniger Regenfall gibt. 11.03.2022, Wenden Arizona

OPEN FORMAT: The Voice of New York is Drill Ashley Peña, United States, for New York Magazine

STORIES: Maria’s Journey Carlos Barria, Argentina, Reuters

LONG-TERM PROJECTS: Beautiful Poison Cristopher Rogel Blanquet, Mexico, W. Eugene Smith Grant/ National System of Art Creators FONCA/Getty Images

Sebastián holds his mother, Doña Petra, with his arm after bathing. 03/18/2020 Villa Guerrero, Estado de Mexico, Mexico. Sebastián’s mother, Doña Petra died in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. She had kidney problems and did not receive medical attention because all regional hospitals were conditioned to treat Covid-19, so people with other disorders were left untreated. Doña Petra was my first contact in Villa Guerrero. She welcomed me into her home and helped me understand the depths and roots of the health problem in the region. Without her this work would not be possible. BEAUTIFUL POISON is a long-term photography project documenting the public health problem associated to the unrestricted use of agrochemicals by the flower industry in the region of Villa Guerrero, Mexico. Despite conclusive medical studies linking pesticide and fertilizer components to the recurrence of congenital malformations, leukemia, lymphoma, degenerative blindness, stillbirths, infertility and cancer, the healthcare demands of the population in Mexico’s flower belt have largely been overlooked by local authorities and institutions.

A man fumigates a field of gerberas inside a greenhouse in the Villa Guerrero region. Although it is necessary to use protective workwear and equipment for this activity, the only thing he wears is a face mask. 03/21/20 Villa Guerrero, Estado de Mexico, Mexico Direct exposure to fumigants results in diarrhea, vomiting, intoxication, eye soreness and respiratory tract irritation. According to the warnings indications on the chemical packaging: there is no specific antidote or treatment, ailments should be considered symptomatic. BEAUTIFUL POISON is a long-term photography project documenting the public health problem associated to the unrestricted use of agrochemicals by the flower industry in the region of Villa Guerrero, Mexico. Despite conclusive medical studies linking pesticide and fertilizer components to the recurrence of congenital malformations, leukemia, lymphoma, degenerative blindness, stillbirths, infertility and cancer, the healthcare demands of the population in Mexico’s flower belt have largely been overlooked by local authorities and institutions.

A man sells his flowers by displaying them in his parked car at the flower market of Villa Guerrero. 05/16/2021, Villa Guerrero, Estado de Mexico, Mexico. La Finca is the name of the market where the producers of the region take their produce for wholesale. In this market, tons of flowers are sold every day to be shipped around the country and even abroad. BEAUTIFUL POISON is a long-term photography project documenting the public health problem associated to the unrestricted use of agrochemicals by the flower industry in the region of Villa Guerrero, Mexico. Despite conclusive medical studies linking pesticide and fertilizer components to the recurrence of congenital malformations, leukemia, lymphoma, degenerative blindness, stillbirths, infertility and cancer, the healthcare demands of the population in Mexico’s flower belt have largely been overlooked by local authorities and institutions.

Carmelita who is sixteen years old and was diagnosed with encephalomalacia at birth is lying on her bed. Although she appears to be only a child, Carmelita is 16 years old. Due to her condition, she suffers from photosensitivity, which is why she never leaves her bedroom. 11/21/2021, Villa Guerrero, Estado de Mexico, Mexico. Carmelita’s mother gave me full consent to take these pictures of her daughter after I explained my photodocumentary project. BEAUTIFUL POISON is a long-term photography project documenting the public health problem associated to the unrestricted use of agrochemicals by the flower industry in the region of Villa Guerrero, Mexico. Despite conclusive medical studies linking pesticide and fertilizer components to the recurrence of congenital malformations, leukemia, lymphoma, degenerative blindness, stillbirths, infertility and cancer, the healthcare demands of the population in Mexico’s flower belt have largely been overlooked by local authorities and institutions.

Hand of Carmelita, sixteen year old girl suffering from encephalomalacia since birth. 11/21/2021, Villa Guerrero, Estado de Mexico, Mexico. Carmelita’s mother explained to me that the photosensitivity caused by encephalomalacia puts Carmelita under great pain, so she cannot leave the darkness of her room. Her mother gave me consent to take these pictures after I thoroughly explained my project. BEAUTIFUL POISON is a long-term photography project documenting the public health problem associated to the unrestricted use of agrochemicals by the flower industry in the region of Villa Guerrero, Mexico. Despite conclusive medical studies linking pesticide and fertilizer components to the recurrence of congenital malformations, leukemia, lymphoma, degenerative blindness, stillbirths, infertility and cancer, the healthcare demands of the population in Mexico’s flower belt have largely been overlooked by local authorities and institutions.

Aerial view of the Villa Guerrero region, hundreds of hectares are covered by greenhouses used for flower growing. 10/01/22 Villa Guerrero, Estado de Mexico, Mexico. Most of the floricultural activity in the region is carried out under plastic tarps. People’s houses get lost in a sea of plastic. BEAUTIFUL POISON is a long-term photography project documenting the public health problem associated to the unrestricted use of agrochemicals by the flower industry in the region of Villa Guerrero, Mexico. Despite conclusive medical studies linking pesticide and fertilizer components to the recurrence of congenital malformations, leukemia, lymphoma, degenerative blindness, stillbirths, infertility and cancer, the healthcare demands of the population in Mexico’s flower belt have largely been overlooked by local authorities and institutions.

REGIONAL WINNERS – SOUTH AMERICA

SINGLES: Oil Spill in Lima Musuk Nolte, Peru/Mexico, Bertha Foundation

OPEN FORMAT: Shifting Johanna Alarcón, Ecuador, Magnum Foundation/Panos Pictures

STORIES: Alpaqueros Alessandro Cinque, Italy, Pulitzer Center/National Geographic

LONG-TERM PROJECTS: I Can’t Hear the Birds Fabiola Ferrero, Venezuela

REGIONAL WINNERS – SOUTHEAST ASIA AND OCEANIA

SINGLES: Retrieving the Dead Mauk Kham Wah, Myanmar

OPEN FORMAT: Australian Floods in Infrared Chad Ajamian, Australia

STORIES: Home for the Golden Gays Hannah Reyes Morales, the Philippines, for The New York Times

LONG-TERM PROJECTS: Death of a Nation Kimberly dela Cruz, the Philippines, W. Eugene Smith Memorial Fund, VII Mentor Program

Neighbors look inside the aftermath of a crime scene in Mandaluyong in the Philippines on November 1, 2016, hours after Manuel Evangelista, Edmar Velarde, Paulo Tuboro, Jennifer Discargar, and Catalino Algueles were massacred by masked men. Evangelista’s daughter said she was in the house with her father and his friends when the killers barged in, made her leave, and started shooting.

16-year old AJ mourns at the crime scene where his neighbor Antonio Perez has been shot by unidentified assailants on January 3, 2017, outside their shanty in Pasay City in the Philippines. Perez works in the barangay responsible for assisting the police in their operations in communities.

Fifteen year old Jazmine Durana cradles her month-old daughter Hazel in the wake of her partner John “Toto” Dela Cruz who was killed by “men in black masks” less than a week ago on February 2, 2017, in Navotas, Philippines. She said she heard the suspects accuse Toto of stealing and using drugs before they shot him four times. Toto was 16 years old.

Nestor and Alma Hilbano watch the evening news on the second death anniversary of their son Richard on September 8, 2019, in Quezon City, Philippines. Richard and three others were killed in a police operation a couple of houses away in 2016 and at that time, was reported in the news.

Mothers and widows of war on drugs victims rehearse for a theatre performance in Tondo, Manila in the Philippines on November 22, 2019. The play is organized by Paghilom (Healing), a program for families of war on drugs victims. Sarah Celiz (center) lost two of her sons in 2016 and 2017 and was left to care for her 12 grandchildren.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

The Nomad’s Final Journey Jonathan Fontaine, France, Hans Lucas

Untitled Ahmad Halabisaz, Iran

ASIA Faint Light in the Unfinished Building Weimin Chu, China

EUROPE War Wounds Emilio Morenatti, Spain, Associated Press

SOUTH AMERICAWorld Champions Tomás Francisco Cuesta, Argentina, Agence France-Presse

SOUTHEAST ASIA AND OCEANIA Part of Me Nadia Shira Cohen, United States, for The New York Times

Kampong Speu, Cambodia-January 27th, 2022: A portrait of surrogate mothers Vin Vin and Ry Ly, arrested during the same police blitz in the house they were staying in with their surrogate children Korng (left), Phavit (right). Up until 2016 surrogacy had been tolerated by Cambodian authorities, yet when Thailand ruled the practice illegal and Cambodia became the next hub for surrogate mothers, the government began to crack down. In 2017 surrogate mothers for the first time, faced criminal charges on human trafficking and in 2018 a house of 32 surrogate mothers was discovered prompting several arrests and imprisonment. The surrogate mothers have been obligated by law to raise the babies most of whose biological parents are thought to be Chinese, straining already impoverished households. Nadia Shira Cohen for The New York Times

Kampong Speu, Cambodia-January 15th, 2022: Ry Ly’s surrogate son, Korng who is now 3. Ry Ly, a garment factory worker is also raising a 7 year old daughter. Up until 2016 surrogacy had been tolerated by Cambodian authorities, yet when Thailand ruled the practice illegal and Cambodia became the next hub for surrogate mothers, the government began to crack down. In 2017 surrogate mothers for the first time, faced criminal charges on human trafficking and in 2018 a house of 32 surrogate mothers was discovered prompting several arrests and imprisonment. The surrogate mothers have been obligated by law to raise the babies most of whose biological parents are thought to be Chinese, straining already impoverished households. Nadia Shira Cohen for The New York Times

Phnom Penh, Cambodia-January 17th, 2022: Chandarayoth Pheap, now 3 cries in his grandmother, Bonan Ky’s arms at his surrogate mother Sreyroth’s home where he is being raised. His grandmother takes care of him while his mother is at work cooking in the garage where her husband works. Up until 2016 surrogacy had been tolerated by Cambodian authorities, yet when Thailand ruled the practice illegal and Cambodia became the next hub for surrogate mothers, the government began to crack down. In 2017 surrogate mothers for the first time, faced criminal charges on human trafficking and in 2018 a house of 32 surrogate mothers was discovered prompting several arrests and imprisonment. The surrogate mothers have been obligated by law to raise the babies most of whose biological parents are thought to be Chinese, straining already impoverished households. Nadia Shira Cohen for The New York Times