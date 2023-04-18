The Zoom Lens Every Nikon Photographer Should Have Has a Discount!

If you’re a Nikon photographer, then you probably want more affordable zoom lenses. And one of the best is available to you at a discount! There are discounts on Tamron lenses again! Tamron lenses are super affordable, well-built, and pack pretty great image quality. While some folks might think that they’re plasticky, they’re not all that way. In fact, they’ve got a metal ring at the mount and are some of the most durable that we’ve tested. Couple this with good autofocus speed and being lightweight for what they are, and there’s a lot to love. Take a look at the list below!

These Tamron deals last until April 30th 2023

Here’s a quote from our Tamron 70-300mm lens review:

With that said, the autofocus on the Tamron 70-300mm is still very, very good. I regularly set up bird feeders on my balconies to attract wildlife for the purpose of photographing in my reviews. These regular visits from Woodpeckers, Tufted Titmice, Sparrows, Cardinals, and Robins have all given me lots of great opportunities to photograph them with this lens. The Nikon Z9 and Tamron 70-300mm together, however, focus as well as they did as when the Nikon Z9 originally came out. Hence, the duo does not do as well as it would with Nikon’s own native glass. In practice, that difference is more pronounced if you’re using an all-auto focus mode selection. And if you’re giving it assistance using direct focusing points, it will help a bit.

This lens along with a bunch of others are currently having instant savings from Tamron. So check them out!

