fbpx
News

What the Next Fujifilm X100 Camera Needs

Chris Gampat
No Comments
04/05/2023
3 Mins read
Chris Gampat The Phoblographer Fujifilm X100V first impressions product images 21-200s400

In some ways, I think that Fujifilm doesn’t think that they need to make another X100 series camera. I mean, if you look at the Fujifilm X100 series of cameras right now, you’ll see that you can’t keep them in stock. They’re, without a doubt, the most in-demand compact camera around. So seriously: why market something that sells itself? They even go for higher prices secondhand later on. If Fujifilm decided to make something after the Fujifilm X100v, here’s what it would need.

The Sensor and Processor of the XH2S But for Photographers

The Fujifilm XH2s is a camera designed not necessarily for photographers, but it has faster and overall better autofocus than the XH2. And the Fujifilm X100 series of cameras really need that. As a camera that you want to take everywhere with you, you also want it to be able to autofocus everywhere with it. There’s nothing worse than bringing out a camera designed to be everywhere with you that can’t autofocus. If that’s the case, then you might as well use your phone instead.

Fujifilm: don’t make the same mistake that you did with the XT5. Give this a faster processor and sensor.

The Fujifilm X100v is the closest thing that we have to a perfect point and shoot on the market. It’s got great autofocus capabilities, wonderful image quality, weather sealing, a revamped lens, and a simple interface. What more could you need?

Well, it could do with a few more buttons, a lock on the exposure compensation dial, better battery life, and a closer look at how they can revamp the weather sealing to be even better. I adore this camera; and if I had to spare change lying around, I’d buy it. The Fujifilm X100V proves to us that you don’t need full frame to compete despite more and more advancements centered around it.

The conclusions of our Fujifilm X100v review

Full Weather Resistance

The Fujifilm X100V was a bit disappointing when the company said that you needed to use a UV filter to complete the weather resistance. I hope that Fujifilm doesn’t do this again with the next Fujifilm X100. Instead, they need to give the camera complete and full weather resistance to ensure its longevity.

New Film Simulations

Fujifilm: we’re overdue for new film simulations. Every time that I say this, a rep always says stuff like, “Well, what’s left?”

And there’s a lot that the new Fujifilm X100 series camera can do:

  • Reala
  • Tungsten film
  • Something more like Fujifilm PRO 400H
  • Sensia
  • Fortia
  • Natura: seriously, how was this forgotten about?
  • Instax
  • Something to create the look of artificial halation because of the CineStill effect and the overall look of film. If Fujifilm can do things like skin smoothing then why not this?

Yes, Fujifilm, there’s still so much more that you can do.

A Touchscreen Menu Interface

Fujifilm’s X series cameras really need a touchscreen menu interface. And in this regard, they’re far behind pretty much every other brand. Their current menu system can be easily converted into a touchscreen interface to make navigating their growing menu system much easier.

A Return of Special Editions of the Fujifilm X100 Series Cameras

The Fujifilm X100 series of cameras used to have things like special editions. And these should be treated more like Leica variants of certain cameras. Fujifilm should bring them back to add more spice and variety to the currently really bland camera market.

autofocus camera film simulations fujifilm fujifilm x100 Fujifilm X100V Successor megapixels sensor
Shares
Written by

Chris Gampat is the Editor in Chief, Founder, and Publisher of the Phoblographer. He provides oversight to all of the daily tasks, including editorial, administrative, and advertising work. Chris's editorial work includes not only editing and scheduling articles but also writing them himself. He's the author of various product guides, educational pieces, product reviews, and interviews with photographers. He's fascinated by how photographers create, considering the fact that he's legally blind./ HIGHLIGHTS: Chris used to work in Men's lifestyle and tech. He's a veteran technology writer, editor, and reviewer with more than 15 years experience. He's also a Photographer that has had his share of bylines and viral projects like "Secret Order of the Slice." PAST BYLINES: Gear Patrol, PC Mag, Geek.com, Digital Photo Pro, Resource Magazine, Yahoo! News, Yahoo! Finance, IGN, PDN, and others. EXPERIENCE: Chris Gampat began working in tech and art journalism both in 2008. He started at PCMag, Magnum Photos, and Geek.com. He founded the Phoblographer in 2009 after working at places like PDN and Photography Bay. He left his day job as the Social Media Content Developer at B&H Photo in the early 2010s. Since then, he's evolved as a publisher using AI ethically, coming up with ethical ways to bring in affiliate income, and preaching the word of diversity in the photo industry. His background and work has spread to non-profits like American Photographic Arts where he's done work to get photographers various benefits. His skills are in SEO, app development, content planning, ethics management, photography, Wordpress, and other things. EDUCATION: Chris graduated Magna Cum Laude from Adelphi University with a degree in Communications in Journalism in 2009. Since then, he's learned and adapted to various things in the fields of social media, SEO, app development, e-commerce development, HTML, etc. FAVORITE SUBJECT TO PHOTOGRAPH: Chris enjoys creating conceptual work that makes people stare at his photos. But he doesn't get to do much of this because of the high demand of photography content. / BEST PHOTOGRAPHY TIP: Don't do it in post-production when you can do it in-camera.
');
You might also like