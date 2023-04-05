What the Next Fujifilm X100 Camera Needs

In some ways, I think that Fujifilm doesn’t think that they need to make another X100 series camera. I mean, if you look at the Fujifilm X100 series of cameras right now, you’ll see that you can’t keep them in stock. They’re, without a doubt, the most in-demand compact camera around. So seriously: why market something that sells itself? They even go for higher prices secondhand later on. If Fujifilm decided to make something after the Fujifilm X100v, here’s what it would need.

The Sensor and Processor of the XH2S But for Photographers

The Fujifilm XH2s is a camera designed not necessarily for photographers, but it has faster and overall better autofocus than the XH2. And the Fujifilm X100 series of cameras really need that. As a camera that you want to take everywhere with you, you also want it to be able to autofocus everywhere with it. There’s nothing worse than bringing out a camera designed to be everywhere with you that can’t autofocus. If that’s the case, then you might as well use your phone instead.

Fujifilm: don’t make the same mistake that you did with the XT5. Give this a faster processor and sensor.

The Fujifilm X100v is the closest thing that we have to a perfect point and shoot on the market. It’s got great autofocus capabilities, wonderful image quality, weather sealing, a revamped lens, and a simple interface. What more could you need? Well, it could do with a few more buttons, a lock on the exposure compensation dial, better battery life, and a closer look at how they can revamp the weather sealing to be even better. I adore this camera; and if I had to spare change lying around, I’d buy it. The Fujifilm X100V proves to us that you don’t need full frame to compete despite more and more advancements centered around it. The conclusions of our Fujifilm X100v review

Full Weather Resistance

The Fujifilm X100V was a bit disappointing when the company said that you needed to use a UV filter to complete the weather resistance. I hope that Fujifilm doesn’t do this again with the next Fujifilm X100. Instead, they need to give the camera complete and full weather resistance to ensure its longevity.

New Film Simulations

Fujifilm: we’re overdue for new film simulations. Every time that I say this, a rep always says stuff like, “Well, what’s left?”

And there’s a lot that the new Fujifilm X100 series camera can do:

Reala

Tungsten film

Something more like Fujifilm PRO 400H

Sensia

Fortia

Natura: seriously, how was this forgotten about?

Instax

Something to create the look of artificial halation because of the CineStill effect and the overall look of film. If Fujifilm can do things like skin smoothing then why not this?

Yes, Fujifilm, there’s still so much more that you can do.

A Touchscreen Menu Interface

Fujifilm’s X series cameras really need a touchscreen menu interface. And in this regard, they’re far behind pretty much every other brand. Their current menu system can be easily converted into a touchscreen interface to make navigating their growing menu system much easier.

A Return of Special Editions of the Fujifilm X100 Series Cameras

The Fujifilm X100 series of cameras used to have things like special editions. And these should be treated more like Leica variants of certain cameras. Fujifilm should bring them back to add more spice and variety to the currently really bland camera market.