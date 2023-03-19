One of Fujifilm’s Best Cameras Has Savings

The Fujifilm GFX 50s II has savings right now. And it’s highly considered to be one of their best cameras. There are also deals on Fujifilm lenses right now for every photographer that enjoys the look of genuine character to their images. Some of our favorites are also part of this special deal. Lots of the lenses are weather-resistant and that means that they’re bound to last you longer than lenses that aren’t. Take a look below to see one of our favorites.

These deals expire on March 26th, 2023.

Here’s a quote from our Fujifilm GFX 50s II review, take a look!

PROS

Beautiful image quality

Colors and film simulations

In-camera skin smoothing transfers to raw file

It cuts down on editing time

Dynamic Range

Addition of IBIS

Small camera body for medium format

CONS

Autofocus can be sluggish

Although it’s improved, face detection can still be improved upon

Quick AF mode quickly drains the battery

Not a lot of fast lens options in the current lens lineup

There’s a lot to love about Fujifilm’s newest GFX50s II and not a lot to gripe about, especially for the price. One of the things I love most about shooting with Fujifilm is the lack of post-processing. Color adjustments and skin corrections are minimal, meaning I can get back out shooting. Being able to shift previously allocated computer time for the joy of shooting is priceless. It is priced to compete with Full-Frame systems, and there’s a bit of give and take involved. Autofocus is naturally slower with medium format, and the pace is more methodical. It pays dividends with picture quality. The impressive dynamic range, IBIS functionality, and bracketing features make it nearly impossible to take a bad picture.

