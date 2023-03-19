fbpx
Cheap Photo

One of Fujifilm’s Best Cameras Has Savings

Chris Gampat
No Comments
03/19/2023
2 Mins read
Brittany Smith The Phoblographer Fujifilm GFX50s II Camera Product Image 0628

The Fujifilm GFX 50s II has savings right now. And it’s highly considered to be one of their best cameras. There are also deals on Fujifilm lenses right now for every photographer that enjoys the look of genuine character to their images. Some of our favorites are also part of this special deal. Lots of the lenses are weather-resistant and that means that they’re bound to last you longer than lenses that aren’t. Take a look below to see one of our favorites.

These deals expire on March 26th, 2023.

Here’s a quote from our Fujifilm GFX 50s II review, take a look!

PROS

  • Beautiful image quality
  • Colors and film simulations
  • In-camera skin smoothing transfers to raw file
  • It cuts down on editing time
  • Dynamic Range
  • Addition of IBIS
  • Small camera body for medium format

CONS

  • Autofocus can be sluggish
  • Although it’s improved, face detection can still be improved upon
  • Quick AF mode quickly drains the battery
  • Not a lot of fast lens options in the current lens lineup

There’s a lot to love about Fujifilm’s newest GFX50s II and not a lot to gripe about, especially for the price. One of the things I love most about shooting with Fujifilm is the lack of post-processing. Color adjustments and skin corrections are minimal, meaning I can get back out shooting. Being able to shift previously allocated computer time for the joy of shooting is priceless. 

It is priced to compete with Full-Frame systems, and there’s a bit of give and take involved. Autofocus is naturally slower with medium format, and the pace is more methodical. It pays dividends with picture quality. The impressive dynamic range, IBIS functionality, and bracketing features make it nearly impossible to take a bad picture. 

The Phoblographer’s Cheap Photo Deals are designed to give you some of the best deals on photography gear we find. We spend a literal business day researching the most attractive camera deals, lens price drops, and all other sales. Some of the gear is brand new. Other times we’ll share used or refurbished products at good prices. Our Cheap Photo Deals are different from The Phoblographer’s thoroughly researched Feature Roundups. If we’ve tested a unit, we may link to our reviews and coverage in our Cheap Photo Deals. With our Feature Roundups, we’re guaranteed to have used the product — often exhaustively. The site may receive affiliate commission payments if you make a purchase. These help us keep the staff fairly compensated, the server bill paid, and us continually delivering content.

Shares
Written by

Chris Gampat is the Editor in Chief, Founder, and Publisher of the Phoblographer. He provides oversight to all of the daily tasks, including editorial, administrative, and advertising work. Chris's editorial work includes not only editing and scheduling articles but also writing them himself. He's the author of various product guides, educational pieces, product reviews, and interviews with photographers. He's fascinated by how photographers create, considering the fact that he's legally blind./ HIGHLIGHTS: Chris used to work in Men's lifestyle and tech. He's a veteran technology writer, editor, and reviewer with more than 15 years experience. He's also a Photographer that has had his share of bylines and viral projects like "Secret Order of the Slice." PAST BYLINES: Gear Patrol, PC Mag, Geek.com, Digital Photo Pro, Resource Magazine, Yahoo! News, Yahoo! Finance, IGN, PDN, and others. EXPERIENCE: Chris Gampat began working in tech and art journalism both in 2008. He started at PCMag, Magnum Photos, and Geek.com. He founded the Phoblographer in 2009 after working at places like PDN and Photography Bay. He left his day job as the Social Media Content Developer at B&H Photo in the early 2010s. Since then, he's evolved as a publisher using AI ethically, coming up with ethical ways to bring in affiliate income, and preaching the word of diversity in the photo industry. His background and work has spread to non-profits like American Photographic Arts where he's done work to get photographers various benefits. His skills are in SEO, app development, content planning, ethics management, photography, Wordpress, and other things. EDUCATION: Chris graduated Magna Cum Laude from Adelphi University with a degree in Communications in Journalism in 2009. Since then, he's learned and adapted to various things in the fields of social media, SEO, app development, e-commerce development, HTML, etc. FAVORITE SUBJECT TO PHOTOGRAPH: Chris enjoys creating conceptual work that makes people stare at his photos. But he doesn't get to do much of this because of the high demand of photography content. / BEST PHOTOGRAPHY TIP: Don't do it in post-production when you can do it in-camera.
');
You might also like