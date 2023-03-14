fbpx
Cheap Photo

Fujifilm Photographers: Want a Great Zoom Lens?

Chris Gampat
No Comments
03/14/2023
2 Mins read
Chris Gampat The Phoblographer Tamron 150-500mm on Fujifilm 41-320s400

Hey Fujifilm photographers! Want one of the best zoom lenses you can get? There are some great savings rebates available from Tamron right now! It’s a great way to spend your tax return or even if you’ve just been wanting a brand new lens for a while. The vast majority of Tamron’s lenses have weather-sealing, and some of the best in the business too. They’re also lightweight, though can feel plasticky at times. Still, if you want to enjoy some great savings, this is the way to go. Head on past the jump to see the available Tamron deals.

The Phoblographer may receive compensation from affiliate payment links used to purchase products in this post.

These Tamron deals are available from March 5th to April 2nd 2023.

 Rebate
Tamron Deals For Sony E (APS-C mirrorless) 
11-20mm F/2.8 Di III-A RXD (model B060S)USD $130
18-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD (model B061S)USD $100
Tamron Deals For FUJIFILM X (APS-C mirrorless) 
17-70mm F/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD (model B070X)USD $100
18-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD (model B061X)USD $100
150-500mm F/5-6.3 Di III VC VXD (model A057X)USD $200
For Sony FE (Full-frame mirrorless) 
17-28mm F/2.8 Di III RXD (model A046S)USD $100
28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 (model A063S)USD $100
28-200mm F/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD (model A071S)USD $80
70-180mm F/2.8 Di III VXD (model A056S)USD $100
70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD (model A047S)USD $50
150-500mm F/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD (model A057S)USD $200
20mm F/2.8 Di III OSD 1:2 (model F050S)USD $50
24mm F/2.8 Di III OSD 1:2 (model F051S)USD $50
35mm F/2.8 Di III OSD 1:2 (model F053S)USD $50
Tamron Deals For Nikon Z (Full-frame mirrorless) 
70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD (model A047Z)USD $100
Tamron Deals For Canon and Nikon (Full-frame DSLR) 
SP 70-200mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 (model A025C)USD $100
SP 150-600mm F/5-6.3 Di VC USD G2 (model A022)USD $100

The Phoblographer’s Cheap Photo Deals are designed to give you some of the best deals on photography gear we find. We spend a literal business day researching the most attractive camera deals, lens price drops, and all other sales. Some of the gear is brand new. Other times we’ll share used or refurbished products at good prices. Our Cheap Photo Deals are different from The Phoblographer’s thoroughly researched Feature Roundups. If we’ve tested a unit, we may link to our reviews and coverage in our Cheap Photo Deals. With our Feature Roundups, we’re guaranteed to have used the product — often exhaustively. The site may receive affiliate commission payments if you make a purchase. These help us keep the staff fairly compensated, the server bill paid, and us continually delivering content.

Shares
Written by

Chris Gampat is the Editor in Chief, Founder, and Publisher of the Phoblographer. He provides oversight to all of the daily tasks, including editorial, administrative, and advertising work. Chris's editorial work includes not only editing and scheduling articles but also writing them himself. He's the author of various product guides, educational pieces, product reviews, and interviews with photographers. He's fascinated by how photographers create, considering the fact that he's legally blind./ HIGHLIGHTS: Chris used to work in Men's lifestyle and tech. He's a veteran technology writer, editor, and reviewer with more than 15 years experience. He's also a Photographer that has had his share of bylines and viral projects like "Secret Order of the Slice." PAST BYLINES: Gear Patrol, PC Mag, Geek.com, Digital Photo Pro, Resource Magazine, Yahoo! News, Yahoo! Finance, IGN, PDN, and others. EXPERIENCE: Chris Gampat began working in tech and art journalism both in 2008. He started at PCMag, Magnum Photos, and Geek.com. He founded the Phoblographer in 2009 after working at places like PDN and Photography Bay. He left his day job as the Social Media Content Developer at B&H Photo in the early 2010s. Since then, he's evolved as a publisher using AI ethically, coming up with ethical ways to bring in affiliate income, and preaching the word of diversity in the photo industry. His background and work has spread to non-profits like American Photographic Arts where he's done work to get photographers various benefits. His skills are in SEO, app development, content planning, ethics management, photography, Wordpress, and other things. EDUCATION: Chris graduated Magna Cum Laude from Adelphi University with a degree in Communications in Journalism in 2009. Since then, he's learned and adapted to various things in the fields of social media, SEO, app development, e-commerce development, HTML, etc. FAVORITE SUBJECT TO PHOTOGRAPH: Chris enjoys creating conceptual work that makes people stare at his photos. But he doesn't get to do much of this because of the high demand of photography content. / BEST PHOTOGRAPHY TIP: Don't do it in post-production when you can do it in-camera.
');
You might also like