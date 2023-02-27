The smaller an object is, the more adorable it is, which makes the Lomography Fisheye Baby 100 the cutest camera I’ve ever shot with. The Fisheye Baby is so small that it’s actually narrower than the roll of 110 film it uses. The back of the camera pulls out for the film to slot in. Then, that 110 film still sticks out of the sides of the baby camera.



Of course, adorableness isn’t the only reason for buying a camera. The $35 price isn’t the only other reason either. The Fisheye Baby 110 captures an ultra-wide view in the classic circular format of a fisheye lens. The 110 film and simple controls also make it simple enough a child could use it (though there may be lots of pictures of fingertips). When it comes to learning film on a budget, or just learning to have fun with photography again, the tiny Lomography Fisheye Baby 110 makes a big impact.

The Big Picture

If you need a dose of spontaneity to get out of a creative plateau, the Lomography Fisheye Baby 110 is a tiny, affordable way to spark new ideas. The camera is cute, yes, but it also brings back some of the fun that comes from not knowing what the exact results are going to be. The ultra-wide view mixes well with the character of 110 film. That 110 format also helps make operation simple, even if you’ve never shot film before. It’s almost just as easy as using Instax film.

Of course, the spontaneity one photographer loves is going to create unpredictability that another photographer hates. The viewfinder doesn’t seem to line up perfectly. And, with a bulb mode on the camera, a tripod mount would have been really helpful. Of course, for $35, the build is also very plastic.

I’m giving the Lomography Fisheye Baby 110 four out of five stars.

Pros

It’s $35

This camera is so tiny, it’s cute

Easy to use

No batteries required

1/100 or bulb shutter

Ultra-wide view, with close-up capability

Fun, spontaneous photos

Unique double exposures

Cons

No tripod mount

The viewfinder isn’t entirely accurate

Gear Used

I tested the Fisheye Baby 110 with Color Negative 200 Tiger film. Both were supplied by Lomography, with the camera being a temporary loan.

Innovations

Lomography is a company that’s about fun, not innovation. You won’t find new technology here, but you’ll find lots of fun film colors and effects. The Fisheye Baby is a re-release — it’s available for purchase again from Lomography as well as several other retailers.

Ergonomics

Standard-size golf ball for scale

The body of the Fisheye Baby itself is roughly around 3.5 inches wide. Once you add in the film and the film back, it’s a bit wider. But, you’d be hard-pressed to find a smaller film camera. The camera is closer to the size of a GoPro than a film SLR.

There’s not a ton of room for controls on such a tiny camera, but the Fisheye Baby isn’t without extras either. At the top of the camera, you’ll find the optical viewfinder. The viewfinder is almost a sphere but feels closer in size to a marble than a golf ball. The view is circular as well, which is closer to what you’ll get from the fisheye lens than a rectangular view would be. But, the resulting photos typically capture an even wider view than the viewfinder indicates, so there may be some surprises at the edges of the frame.

On one side of the viewfinder is the shutter release. On the other side, there’s a PC sync port so it is actually possible to use a flash with this camera.

At the front of the camera, the lens sticks almost an inch from the camera’s body. Above the lens is an N to B switch, which swaps between a normal 1/100 shutter speed and bulb mode, which exposes the image for as long as the shutter button is pressed. At the sides are two small metal hooks, so it’s possible to add a small strap — though there isn’t one included in the box.

The camera ships with two interchangeable backs. The first is a storage and transportation back. There’s a little window in this back though, so you can peep through it and get an idea of how the camera would frame the image. A small switch on the bottom of the camera releases this back. Then, the film back slides in. The back is wider than the camera itself to accommodate the 110 film. A clear plastic piece slides out of the way, the 110 film cartridge snaps in, and the piece slides back. The film back has a small film winder at the bottom, within easy reach for the left thumb. There’s a small screw spot on the bottom of the film back as well, but it’s too small for a tripod screw. That’s a shame since the camera supports bulb mode.

Build Quality

The Lomography Fisheye Baby is available in two different versions. I tested the black and silver version, which has a really great classic look to it. Lomography also has a Bauhouse version, which uses the classic red, blue, and yellow of the namesake style.

I wasn’t expecting much for a $35 camera. And, indeed, the plastic of the Lomography Fisheye Baby feels more toy than camera. But, I was pleasantly surprised that the silver on the metal black version does actually feel metallic, which a brushed texture to it. The construction isn’t great, but it does feel a step above a disposable film camera, which is all that I would ask for at this price.

Autofocus

The Fisheye Baby 110 is a fixed-focus camera. The built-in lens is a 10mm f8. That creates a pretty wide depth of field, so it’s not hard to get shots in focus. The only thing that would make this camera easier to focus is the camera actually listed a minimum focus distance. The camera can get pretty close with the wide depth of field.

Ease of Use

I’m admittedly a rookie when it comes to film. But 110 film is among the easiest types of film to use. I’m pretty sure this is the type of film that I used in the 90s when I was a kid, popping it into the back of a basic point-and-shoot camera. If you’ve never shot film before, 110 is an easy place to start. 110 film is fully enclosed in the cartridge — loading is as easy as popping the film in the back. If you can change AA batteries, you can shoot with 110 film. Where 35mm requires you to stretch the film across and correctly load into the take-up spool, 110 film just pops right in. There’s also no rewinding required. And if you want to switch to a different film, you can do so and you only lose one image to overexposure.

If you can change AA batteries, you can shoot with 110 film.

There are really only a few things to remember when shooting with the Fisheye Baby. Take the lens cap off. Wind the film after pressing the shutter if you don’t want a double exposure. Keep your fingers away from the lens’ really wide view. And — the one that I fell victim to — make sure that you’re in the correct mode for either N or B, B being bulb mode for low light. The switch got bumped in the bag and I ended up in B mode without realizing it.

The low price point and simple operation would actually make this camera an option for kids. But, I think the small size and simple shooting make it fun for adults too. The ability to take this camera anywhere plus the quirky wide view and color film options make this a really fun little camera to work with. It’s also easy to shoot double (or, hey, triple or quadruple) exposures with this camera — just don’t wind between shots.

Metering

There’s not much in the way of exposure control on the Fisheye Baby 110, or even a meter. There are two settings that affect the exposure — using the normal 1/100 shutter or Bulb mode. The built-in lens is fixed at f8 and the ISO, of course, is dependent on which 110 film that you use.

It’s easy to get a good exposure outdoors using the normal shutter. The f8 is narrow enough that most outdoor photos were well exposed. Indoors, the bulb mode is needed but will of course introduce blur without something solid to put the camera on.

Image quality

Lomography is more about creativity, experimenting, and the spontaneity of film than technical perfection. And the Fisheye Baby 110 has plenty of that, thanks to the wide fisheye lens. The fisheye lens captures a fun, circular image with a black border, though light leaks can affect the way that border looks. The image has the classic “bubble” look of a fisheye. Lines curve easily and quickly, especially lines placed on the edge of the image. The wide view also exaggerates distance making things appear farther apart which can create a larger-than-life feel. That ultra-wide view adds to the spontaneity.

I was surprised at some of the things that the wide lens captured, including the second camera in my other hand, creating a bit of cool perspective on what I was shooting and the camera I was shooting it with. Of course, there are some not-so-good surprises. I realized fairly quickly that I needed to take my gloves off when shooting with something this wide and, sure enough, a few photos caught the tips of my fingerless mittens in them.

The images have a few tell-tale signs of using an inexpensive lens. There’s some colored fringing on the edges of the image. But, you can get some streaky flare when pointed at the sun. Directing the lens towards the sun will also lighten that dark border.

It’s possible to take double exposures with the Fisheye Baby 110. My double exposures ended up with two circular images that didn’t line up, which was a fun effect. I can’t say for sure if I bumped the film winder between shots (I suspect that I did) in order to align those images off-kilter.

Of course, much of the image quality is going to depend on what film that you use. Using the Color Tiger 200, images had some noticeable grain and muted tones. The images have a very classic 90s nostalgia to them.

In short, the fisheye lens on the Fisheye Baby 110 takes the spontaneity of Lomography’s film up a notch. Mixing film with an ultra-wide lens creates some unique images that would have been nearly impossible to plan. Images are overflowing with character and short on technical details, which may just be what some photographers are looking for amid Instagram feeds over over edited high-resolution images.

Extra Image Samples

Who should buy it?

The Lomography Fisheye Baby 110 is for any photographer craving the spontaneity of film. If you’re stuck in a creative rut, the unpredictable results will be a refreshing spark. If you’ve never shot film, the simple format of the 110 camera is also a good place to start. And, frankly, at $35 plus the cost of film and development, this camera isn’t a high-risk investment.

While Lomography isn’t meant for pixel peeping, the Lomography Fisheye Baby 110 is great for fun, spontaneous images, film newbies, or even gifting to kids.

Tech Specs

Lomography lists the following specifications for the Fisheye Baby 110: