Audrey Woulard Shows How to Turn Day Into Night with One Flash

What happens when you want to create a nighttime scene, but the shoot is right in the middle of the day? You bring out an off-camera flash and simulate, in camera, the kind of post-sunset look you want to capture. Talented portrait photographer Audrey Woulard did just that, and she tells us what went into the creation of this time-bending photograph.

Creating the Photograph is an original series where photographers share how they created an image with lighting and minimal post-production. The series has a heavy emphasis on teaching how to light. Want to be featured? Here’s how to submit.

The Concept

Although this portrait shoot happened at 4pm, Audrey Woulard didn’t want to wait until much later to add some colors to her photos. “I wanted to have a nice blurred background so that I could capture some of the cool bokeh from the city lights. The time of day this image was captured was around 4pm. It wasn’t nighttime, but the light was getting lower as we were photographing in the winter.”

Gear Used by Audrey Woulard

The Shoot

I used the strobe to overpower a bit of the ambient lighting so that the background appeared darker than it actually was outside. We were photographing within the heart of Downtown Chicago. I was in areas where I photograph regularly. Because these are my “locations,” I usually know exactly what I am going for. I typically look for areas that aesthetically look unattractive to most people. I do this because I do not like anyone to envision my image before I take it. If someone can easily visualize what you might capture, I find it doesn’t really wow a client. So I look for light, and I look for ways to layer my planes of focus so that my clients appear a bit 3D.

Post Production

I typically do most in Adobe Camera RAW and will then bring the file into into Photoshop and do my cropping, any dodging and burning, or skin retouching for my high school seniors.

I tell photographers to always think like a natural light photographer. Sometimes natural light photographers look at OCF (off camera flash) as a way to fix an image instead of looking at OCF as a way to enhance it. For me, I can capture a good natural light image at pretty much any time of the day. I used to photograph in the blue hour, and I would use street lamps as a way to add a bit of extra lighting! But now I use OCF as a way to change light. I tell photographers that when you are attempting to try OCF to, tell yourself that you’re working with two lights. Those two lights are the sun, and the strobe. Think of the sun as your main light, and the strobe is there to add that kiss of light! Once you are comfortable with balancing the light, then you can start playing around like I do with the image we discussed in this article.

I am completely razor focused at all times. I think the reason I am that way is because I don’t like to waste my clients’ time. In Chicago, I am known for capturing images really quickly. I wish I could experiment more!

About Audrey Woulard

I am a portrait photographer based in Chicago, Illinois. I’ve been a full time portrait photographer for 20 years. I began my career by photographing my four adult boys when they were just babies. My husband and I have four boys, and the younger three are each a year apart in age. We decided that I would quit my corporate job when I gave birth to our 2nd child. From there, my husband came home with a cheap digital camera that he bought from his sister. He said to me, “maybe this will keep you busy!”. So I took that camera and never looked back! The rest is history! I practiced and I practiced a lot with a point and shoot!

Back in 2003, I followed the path of many photographers today and jumped into business. My reasoning was that I felt if I was leaving my kids to go take pictures of other kids, I should be paid very well to do so. One thing I am very proud of is that many of those babies I photographed back in 2003 – 2006 are still my clients today! On my Facebook Business page, I have many posts where I show an image for each year I photographed my clients from babyhood through the 12th grade!

To see more work by Audrey Woulard, visit her official website and at AWTeaches. Also, check out her Instagram – kidsandthecity.