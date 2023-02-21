If you’ve seen the report of the new Sony 50mm f1.4 G Master, then you’re surely curious to see how it does compared to some of Sony’s other lenses. If you’re an owner of the older Sony Zeiss 55mm f1.8, let me tell you that you’re going to be very surprised. I own this lens. I’m not getting rid of it any time soon, but I’m also amazed at how it still does.

The Phoblographer may receive affiliate compensation for products purchased using links in this blog post.

Ergonomics

Both of these lenses are much different. The Sony 50mm f1.4 G Master is a big lens that’s made of all plastic. But the smaller, 55mm f1.8 Sony Zeiss lens is made of metal. If I were to take around a single lens all day, it would undoubtedly be the 55mm f1.8. It feels more like a classic lens because of the metal and I like classic lenses.

Build Quality

Both of these lenses have weather resistance throughout. While the Sony Zeiss 55mm f1.8 has metal on the outside, the Sony 50mm f1.4 is plastic and rubber. They’re both very lightweight, but the Zeiss variant is lighter by far.

Focusing

In regards to autofocus, this is where I’m really fascinated. The Sony Zeiss 55mm f1.8 is still every so slightly faster than the Sony 50mm f1.4 G Master. We tested them both in full and low lighting but found that the older lens wins out ever so slightly. The new G Master has newer motors as well. But the thing here is that the 55mm probably still has lighter elements which make it focus faster. In real-life use, this will probably only be noticeable to a trained photographer.

Performance

We did an informal test of both lenses in our office on the Sony a7r V set on a tripod. Then we did TTL from the Profoto B10. From the same spot, here’s what we found.

ISO 1/250th at f1.8: G Master is sharper

Sony 50mm f1.4 G Master Sony Zeiss 55mm f1.8

ISO 400 1/100th at f2: G Master is sharper

Sony 50mm f1.4 G Master Sony Zeiss 55mm f1.8

ISO 400 1/50th at f2.8: G Master is sharper

Sony 50mm f1.4 G Master Sony Zeiss 55mm f1.8

ISO 400 1/13th at f5.6: Difference is negligible

Sony 50mm f1.4 G Master Sony Zeiss 55mm f1.8

Conclusions

Here’s what we found to be the case.

55mm f1.8 is great if you don’t want a sharper lens, which is what a whole lot of portrait photographers would want. Sony’s high megapixel count on the Sony a7r V can more than compensate for this. Sony’s lenses can sometimes be very sterile. And the 55mm has more character for sure. Though the 50mm f1.4 also really does have a nice look to it.

If you want a lot of sharpness wide open, then the G Master is the better lens.

If you want a lighter lens, then the 55mm f1.8 is the clear winner for something smaller too. Additionally, the body is metal. And metal lenses are some of our favorites.

The bokeh on both are strikingly similar. The G Master’s bokeh is ever so slightly more contrasty; and the majority of photographers won’t be able to tell the difference when looking at the whole photo. Whereas the 55mm f1.8 is slightly more pastel-looking.

The Autofocus performance of both lenses are on par with one another, with the 55mm being ever so slightly better.

The Sony 50mm f1.4 G Master feels like the spiritual successor to the 55mm f1.8 because of how similar some things about the lenses are. The bokeh is very similar, for example, and the f1.4 is a faster lens but bigger and more in line with what Sony would do these days vs. when they first started.

If you own the 55mm f1.8, I’d only buy the G Master if you truly care about pixel peeping your photos, really want less than a stop of extra light, and also own the 35mm f1.4 and 24mm f1.4 to complete the trinity. Otherwise, the Sony 55mm f1.8 is still very difficult to beat even after a decade.

If you’re interested in purchasing one or the other, check out the Sony 55mm f1.8 and the Sony 50mm f1.4 G Master on Amazon.