The Best Lenses for the Sony a7c That Are Small

There are lots of Sony E-mount lenses, but only a few of them are small and full-frame. More importantly, only a few can be called the best lenses for the Sony a7c. The Sony a7c is a super small camera many of us really love. It’s a camera you want to bring with you everywhere. But there are only a few lenses we’d say are worth it for this camera. Here they are.

How We Chose the Best Small Lenses for the Sony a7c

There are great reasons why we think these are the best lenses for the Sony a7c. Here’s why:

In this roundup of the best lenses for the Sony a7c, we’re only including lenses we’ve tested. Luckily, we’ve tested all lenses from Sony. Overall, we only feature and speak in length about products we’ve tested within roundups like these.

We’re basing this list of the best lenses for the Sony a7c on size, weather-resistance, image quality, and fun factor. Smaller lenses are the ones that make you want to carry the camera everywhere with you.

All product and sample images in this roundup are from our staff.

The best lenses for the Sony a7c are also all not super expensive. Not a single one listed here is over $1,000.

We haven’t included third-party options like those from Zeiss, Sigma, or Tamron because we’re also basing this list on a few other factors. Besides size, we care about autofocus performance and longevity. Mind you, Tamron is partially owned by Sony. And overall, their prime lenses might perform the best of the three companies mentioned above.

Be sure to also check out our complete Sony FE Lens Guide.

Sony 35mm f2.8

What We Think

In our review, we state:

The Sony 35mm f2.8 has some surprisingly great build quality to it. The manual focusing ring feels great and the overall size will be comfortable in the hands of most. But where we were really surprised was when Sony, in our original press meeting, said the lens and body seal is so tight that the contact doesn’t need rubber gaskets to complete the weather sealing.

Buy It

Get it at Adorama or Amazon

Sony 35mm f1.8 FE

What We Think

In our review, we state:

You’re going to get the best bokeh from the Sony 35mm f1.8 FE lens when shooting at f1.8 and focusing closely to a subject. The bokeh is beautiful and works effectively to showcase what you want someone to pay attention to in a scene. It’s very creamy and not at all hazy. Photographers shooting portraits and those doing travel work or photojournalism won’t complain about the Sony 35mm f1.8 FE lens’ bokeh.

Buy It

Get it at Adorama or Amazon

Sony 40mm f2.5

What We Think

In our review, we state:

Made from aluminum, the Sony FE 40mm f2.5 G doesn’t feel like a budget lens. The lens is sturdy yet not overly heavy. The lens cap feels a little more budget, but that’s partly because it’s a tiny 49mm cap.

Buy It

Get it at Adorama or Amazon

The Phoblographer’s various product round-up features are done in-house. Our philosophy is simple: you wouldn’t get a Wagyu beef steak review from a lifelong vegetarian. And you wouldn’t get photography advice from someone who doesn’t touch the product. We only recommend gear we’ve fully reviewed in these roundups. If you’re wondering why your favorite product didn’t make the cut, there’s a chance it’s on another list. If we haven’t reviewed it, we won’t recommend it. This method keeps our lists packed with industry-leading knowledge. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.