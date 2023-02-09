fbpx
Photography Culture

How Ben Franke Made a Nikon F2 Shoot Instax Film

Chris Gampat
No Comments
02/09/2023
4 Mins read
Ben Franke Polaroid Conversion2

“Cameras are beautifully simple, they just need to expose film for a specific amount of time,” explains Ben Franke on part of his affection for cameras. “You’re often restricted to specific film formats or mediums depending on the camera, so it became a fun experiment to try to merge various cameras with mediums they’d never used before.” This is just a small part of the journey in how he came to love film and modify cameras. Ben adores Instant film, and revels in the fun, playful nature of it as you watch your photos develop right before your eyes. 

Ben first got into modifying cameras from a young age. He grew up in a house where his father fixed everything that broke instead of throwing it away or buying a new one. “He taught me that you don’t need to be an engineer to interpret how things work, understand their simple mechanisms, and often find ways to improve them in the process,” he tells us. Of course, this is all part of being a photographer. After all, how many things have we fixed using Gaffers tape?

Ben Franke is a multidisciplinary artist and has been for most of his life. At 29, he picked up a camera with artistic intention — continuing the play time that he did when he was really young. His father shot videos for motorsports and always encouraged the visual arts on his son. 

“Of course we all eventually got cameras on our (phones) and intentional photography faded into more of a revolving memory-collector.”

Frustrated with his career path as a lead concept designer for a circus in Las Vegas, he quit. Then he bought a one-way ticket to Iceland, a mirrorless camera, and stuck with it. But to Ben, Iceland is something far different. It’s where his grandmother is from. With a background in figure drawing, he took up a camera and photographed models around Iceland. He hasn’t put the camera down since. 

Tinkering around lead to his modification of the Nikon F2. He was trying to get it to work straight off the film plane. “The trouble is, the film plane is too deep into the body, and the ejection wouldn’t fit,” Ben tells us. “So I found these old film backs for testing exposures on peel-apart film which used a 35mm frame-sized chunk of some sort of optical glass to translate images directly onto the film surface.

“Here’s a macro of my friend’s eye that I shot on a very expired pack of FP100c and a view of the original film back. Crazy how wasteful it seems. But the goal was to translate that function to instax mini.”

So Ben got to work. He took the film back and optical glass and merged it with an Instax Mini Cartridge holder from a JollyLook camera. Then he covered the back to seal any light leaks.

To take a photo, you find your frame using the waist finder, meter, and shoot. Then you manually eject the film with the JollyLook back. At the moment, he’s using a screwdriver because anything else gets blocked by the proximity to the camera body. Then you can either wind the instax half way out and shoot again for a double frame, or just keep it at one. Ben states that this can get odd though because you’re shifting the development times.

“Instant film really prefers a consistent and smooth distribution of the chemistry when ejected. “

Ben admits that it’s still a work in progress that’s more or less held together by rubber bands. But it was mostly an experiment to see what was possible. If he really wanted to continue, he’d need to 3D print a bunch of components.

Mostly, Ben gets a lot of fun out of the brainstorming, development, and execution of the mod. Oh yeah, and there’s a ton of joy that comes with seeing the photos develop.

About Ben Franke

My name is Benjamin Franke. Born in the Bay Area in ‘89, I’ve been committed to a life of creation and artistic growth my whole life. Following many decades of artistic pursuit, focused on nearly every form of traditional art and design, I graduated with a BS in Entertainment Design from Art Center College of Design in 2016. A break from the design industry lead me to exploring photography and I’ve enjoyed the long learning process so far. My current favorite medium is extremely expired and discontinued film stocks. Some people would say that I “wear many hats” and do a bit of everything in the industry and within my own passions. But all of it remains creative to some degree. I currently live in Pasadena and manage a rentable photography studio while working on a photography book sharing the best captures from the last 4 years. You can find it here.

All images by Ben Franke. Used with permission.

Ben Franke camera hack hack instax instax back instax mod nikon Nikon F2
Shares
Written by

Chris Gampat is the Editor in Chief, Founder, and Publisher of the Phoblographer. He provides oversight to all of the daily tasks, including editorial, administrative, and advertising work. Chris's editorial work includes not only editing and scheduling articles but also writing them himself. He's the author of various product guides, educational pieces, product reviews, and interviews with photographers. He's fascinated by how photographers create, considering the fact that he's legally blind./ HIGHLIGHTS: Chris used to work in Men's lifestyle and tech. He's a veteran technology writer, editor, and reviewer with more than 15 years experience. He's also a Photographer that has had his share of bylines and viral projects like "Secret Order of the Slice."/ PAST BYLINES: Gear Patrol, PC Mag, Geek.com, Digital Photo Pro, Resource Magazine, Yahoo! News, Yahoo! Finance, IGN, PDN, and others. / EXPERIENCE: Chris Gampat began working in tech and art journalism both in 2008. He started at PCMag, Magnum Photos, and Geek.com. He founded the Phoblographer in 2009 after working at places like PDN and Photography Bay. He left his day job as the Social Media Content Developer at B&H Photo in the early 2010s. Since then, he's evolved as a publisher using AI ethically, coming up with ethical ways to bring in affiliate income, and preaching the word of diversity in the photo industry. His background and work has spread to non-profits like American Photographic Arts where he's done work to get photographers various benefits. His skills are in SEO, app development, content planning, ethics management, photography, Wordpress, and other things./ EDUCATION: Chris graduated Magna Cum Laude from Adelphi University with a degree in Communications in Journalism in 2009. Since then, he's learned and adapted to various things in the fields of social media, SEO, app development, e-commerce development, HTML, etc. / FAVORITE SUBJECT TO PHOTOGRAPH: Chris enjoys creating conceptual work that makes people stare at his photos. But he doesn't get to do much of this because of the high demand of photography content. / BEST PHOTOGRAPHY TIP: Don't do it in post-production when you can do it in-camera.
You might also like