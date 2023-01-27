The 50mm f1.2 G Master lens is one of Sony’s best lenses, right? Many folks really think so. It offers a super shallow depth of field and so much more. Photographers who use this lens should pair it with the right camera. But what cameras are those? Well, we dove into our Reviews Index to pick the best cameras for the Sony 50mm f1.2 G Master lens. And we think you’ll wind up getting one of these.

How We Chose the Best Cameras for the Sony 50mm f1.2 G Master Lens

Be sure to check out our review of the lens, but here’s how we chose the best cameras for the Sony 50mm f1.2 G Master lens.

Before I go on, I should state an obvious fact. The Sony 50mm f1.2 G Master is great. For the folks who want clinical sharpness, you’re getting it. For the folks who complained about onion bokeh, there is none. And if you are bothered by beautiful lens flare, its soul has been sucked dry. You’ll need to put all that stuff in via post-production.

Our roundups include only the products we’ve fully reviewed. You’ll never see a product we haven’t fully reviewed in a roundup. We’re linking to each of our reviews as well.

This roundup of the best cameras for the Sony 50mm f1.2 G Master lens has only full-frame cameras that can deliver the best autofocus and overall performance.

All the best cameras for the Sony 50mm f1.2 G Master lens are weather resistant. Our torture tests are among the most renowned in the photo industry. Specifically, we’re only featuring camera bodies with the feature that brings the shutter down over the sensor to protect it from dust.

The axxxx series of cameras are pretty good for sure. And they’re very compact. But only a few Sony cameras take full advantage of all that Sony offers. Those cameras will still do well with the Sony 50mm f1.2 G Master, but they’re not really meant for it.

The best cameras for the Sony 50mm f1.2 G Master lens are great for portraiture, photojournalism, landscapes, and more.

All product images and sample images in this roundup of the best Sony cameras for photojournalism were shot by our staff of photographers.

Some of these cameras were used by previous Sony World Photography Awards.

Sony a1

Pros

Sony’s a1 shows that stacked sensors are the future

Detail rich images with great dynamic range

Excellent ergonomics (the best Sony camera to date)

The a1 features the new touchscreen menu system

Fantastic overall autofocus performance

30 frames per second with the electronic shutter with virtually no rolling shutter or banding issues

1/400th mechanical shutter speed with compatible TTL flashes and triggers

Sony’s 9.44 million dot EVF is a work of art

Excellent build quality

Good battery life

8K video

Excellent performance with CFexpress A cards

Cons

It has the same old 1.44 million dot LCD

The LCD is not fully articulating

Bird AF is a work in progress

Multi Shot mode is inconsistent

Autofocus suffers a little in very low light situations

It’s $6,499

What Did We Think?

In our review, we state:

“Sony’s new flagship camera has stellar autofocus for the most part. In general use, the a1 performs incredibly well. Whether you’re shooting single point, wide, zone, or wide tracking, in great to mediocre light, the a1 delivers the goods. When tracking subjects, the autofocus box locks on and sticks like glue. Not only is the autofocus accurate, but it’s also rapid…”

Sony a7 V

PROS

Beautiful colors and lovely contrast

New OLED screen and 2nd main menu

Very accurate metering

Improved dust protection

Autofocus is impressive

New Vehicle/Train, Airplane, and Insect tracking

Improved auto white balance

Images are sharp without being too much for women’s portraits.

Comfortable grip

You can skip editing altogether if you want.

CONS

Subtle low ISO sensor noise

Camera menus would benefit from further indexing

Imaging Edge needs to come into the 21st Century

What Did We Think?

In our review, we state:

“The Sony a7r V has overhauled the previous autofocus system and now features an AI processing unit. The 61mp sensor paired with the Bionz XR produces quicker subject recognition and better tracking. The a7r V is the first of Sony’s alpha cameras to feature focus bracketing with focus stacking. It’s a notable upgrade from the previous generation.“

Sony a7 IV

PROS

Face detection and tracking

Animal face detection and tracking

Bird face and eye detection

Metering

Updated OLED screen and menu

Comfortable grip

Suitable for a variety of applications

Weather-sealed and sensor dust issue is improved

Fast autofocus

Impressive Dynamic Range

Sharp – almost too sharp for some womens’ portraits

In-camera skin softening to combat incredibly sharp skin pores

CONS

High ISO performance could be better

Color noise in out-of-focus areas at lower ISOs

Shutter freezes and the camera becomes unresponsive at times when shooting bracketed

High burst mode currently only works if shooting compressed RAW

What We Thought

In our review, we state:

“The autofocus of the Sony a7 IV is what we’ve come to expect. It’s fast and accurate, even in very low light situations. I encountered very few misses, even when shooting a few high-speed continuous frames.”

