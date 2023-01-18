fbpx
This Tamron Lens and Your DSLR Can Make Great Photos!

01/18/2023
The 70-200mm f2.8 lens is one of the best Tamron made for DSLR cameras. So if you’re still shooting with one, or want to adapt it because of its character, here’s your best chance to get one! You’d think that, with the holidays being over, brands wouldn’t have rebates going on, right? But you’d be wrong: Tamron still has a bunch. Save on their excellent 17-28mm f2.8 lens for Sony FE cameras. Alternatively, take a look at their 70-300mm for birding! Or if you’re looking for something with macro capabilities, check out their prime lens trio! Check out the savings below!

These deals are from January 2nd, 2023 through March 5th, 2023.

LensMountPriceInstant SavingsPrice After Savings
11-20mm f2.8 Di III-A RXDSony E (APS-C)829.00130.00699.00
17-28mm f2.8 Di III RXDSony E899.00100.00799.00
SP 70-200mm f2.8 Di VC USD G2Canon & Nikon DSLR1,299.00100.001,199.00
70-300mm f4.5-6.3 Di III RXD (Sony E)Sony E549.0050.00499.00
SP 150-600mm f5-6.3 Di VC USD G2Canon & Nikon DSLR1,399.00100.001,299.00
20mm f2.8 Di III OSD M1:2Sony E299.0050.00249.00
24mm f2.8 Di III OSD M1:2Sony E249.0050.00199.00
35mm f2.8 Di III OSD M1:2Sony E249.0050.00199.00
