Ten Of The Best Wildlife Photographers To Follow

It’s never easy to photograph wildlife in its natural habitat. It can take an entire day of waiting just to catch a glimpse of an elusive animal. And if it catches you unaware, there’s the chance you miss it or don’t get the frame you wanted. These ten wildlife photographers have some impressive skills to showcase. Check out their interviews with us.

Ralf Schneider

He’s been photographing wildlife for a little over 40 years, but over this period of time, Ralf Schneider has had some poignant encounters with various animals. What saddens him the most is the state of the planet and the impending danger to nature. Read our interview with him to find out why he hopes his images inspire viewers to take action for the betterment of our planet.

The most important premise of my work is that the animals are not disturbed as much as possible Ralf Schneider

Steve Stockhall

Steve Stockhall is a tour guide, conservationist, and wildlife photographer. And he has had the privilege of documenting Prince Harry’s anti-poaching work for Africa’s last black rhinos. His passion for photographic wildlife safaris can be read in our interview with him.

Justin Sullivan

Justin’s aerial photograph of a poached elephant in Botswana won 1st place in the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest in 2019 (My Planet/Single category).

Creating compelling but sometimes harrowing images is what Justin Sullivan has experienced in his career. A conservationist at heart, he needs to create hard-hitting photos to get the message across. He tells us the story of how he took this award-winning photo of an elephant that was killed by poachers.

Kunal Shah

Kunal Shah doesn’t just enjoy photographing the diverse wildlife found in India. He also loves narrating the stories behind these images. “I want them to visualize it as if they themselves are experiencing it through my eyes,” he says about his photographs’ audience. See what he says about the courtship ritual of the Deccan Fan Throated Lizard in his interview with us.

Will Burrard-Lucas

Did you know that Black leopards have melanism (the opposite of albinism) resulting in their inky coats? Now imagine trying to look for one of these in the dark night of the African outdoors. Using a camera-trap system he created, Will Burrard-Lucas took some amazing images of this elusive creature.

Olle Nilsson

A guitarist and music producer, Olle Nilsson fell in love with photography in 2016 when he bought a DSLR. He isn’t worried about getting the animals to look directly at his lens. He feels that not letting wildlife know about his presence results in a better image. See more of his cinematic wildlife photos here.

Paul Boomsma

Paul Boomsma’s love for the outdoors and wildlife began after he saw the inspiring film The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty. He enjoys observing local birds fly around as he studies their behaviours and tries to understand them better. This has a relaxing effect on him and helps him photograph them better.

Tiina Törmänen

Whoever said good wildlife photography is only found on land? Using a Canon EOS R5 with Nauticam housing, Tiina Törmänen scuba dives in some unique lakes in Finland. The pink algae found here adds a stunning color to the underwater environment. Seriously, there’s almost nothing like this out there, and that makes Tiina one of the Best Wildlife Photographers we’ve seen.

Beneath the surface of every lake awaits a great mystery. Tiina Törmänen

Hiren Vekaria

Just two years into buying his first professional camera, Hiren Vekaria proves that even those who are new to photography can create stunning imagery. He tells us why it’s also important to put down the camera sometimes and just enjoy observing these amazing animals.

Carolina Fraser

Her backyard was literally a state park, so Carolina Fraser grew up observing various animals and birds. She shared with us the importance of moving around to get the right background behind a wildlife subject. See some of her award winning photographs in her feature with us and you’ll see why she’s one of the Best Wildlife Photographers we’ve seen.

All images used with permission. Copyrighted by the respective photographers. The lead image is by Ralf Schneider.