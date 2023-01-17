There are some great lenses for the Fujifilm XH2 that aren’t super large. Some are too small, we admit. Some are very well sized to the bigger grip and taller body style that’s supposed to mimic more traditional DSLR cameras. So if you’re looking for the best lenses for the Fujifilm XH2 that aren’t gigantic, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve tested so many of them.

How We Chose the Smallest of the Best Lenses for the Fujifilm XH2

Here’s some insight into how we chose the best lenses for the Fujifilm XH2 that are small.

Our Editorial features abide by special ethics. We only feature products we’ve reviewed. With that said, we’ve celebrated over 13 years of the photo industry’s trust, and we’ve tested most lenses in real-world reviews. When we say these are the best lenses for the Fujifilm XH2, we’ve done the work to prove it.

All the product and sample images in this roundup of the best lenses for the Fujifilm XH2 have been shot by our staff, further showing that we’ve tested these lenses.

We’re only selecting weather-resistant lenses in this case. Because the Fujifilm XH2 is a flagship camera and lacks the feature to protect the sensor when the camera is turned off, we strongly encourage you to go with these lenses.

Fujifilm typically recommends using newer lenses with the 40MP sensor at the heart of the Fujifilm XH2. But older lenses that aren’t “as sharp” will still resolve the sensor. It just won’t appear as spick and span as the newer lenses. Still, the images will look very nice.

The best lenses for the Fujifilm XH2 that we’ve chosen also benefit from focusing very quickly.

The 16mm f1.4 R WR and the 23mm f1.4 R WR are two of our very favorite lenses. Our Editor in Chief uses them regularly.

Fujifilm 16mm f1.4 R WR

PROS

Very sharp wide open

Very sharp overall

Excellent metal build quality

Focusing ring allows for zone focusing

Pretty decent bokeh for a lens of this type, despite having 9 aperture blades

Fast focusing performance

Weather sealed construction

Keeps distortion down pretty well

CONS

Depth of Field scale could have given us more focusing markers

More purple fringing than a modern lens should have despite it easily being removed in post-production

There are so many other things that you can do for just under $1,000.

Autofocus is just a hair too slow for street photography.

What Our Review Said

In our review, we stated:

Then there’s the colors–Fujifilm’s color rendering has always been one of the company’s strong points due to how they render color to look like the films that produced. You’ll surely be content here even when it comes to skin tones.

Sample Images

Where to buy It

Pick it up from Adorama or Amazon.

Fujifilm 23mm f2 R WR

Pros

Good image quality

Seriously and surprisingly fast focus. This lens is officially Fujifilm’s fastest.

Fast focus on the X Pro 2, X-T2 and even the X Pro 1. The latter completely shocked me.

Nice colors

Compact size

Weather sealing

Turning the aperture ring feels nice and smooth until the clicks come in. It’s a tactile experience that’s just lovely.

Sharp images

Fairly nice bokeh

Affordable price point

Cons

Something about this lens just simply doesn’t have the magic that the 23mm f1.4 R does.

What Our Review Said

In our review, we stated:

The overall image quality from a lens like this is very good. However, there are just things about it that make me like the f1.4 more. The bokeh is overall the same but I feel that the f1.4 is slightly sharper–at least my copy is. For the money though, lots of photographers will love this lens.

Sample Images

Where to buy It

Pick it up from Adorama or Amazon.

Fujifilm 35mm f2 R WR

Pros

Great sharpness

Nine aperture blades make the bokeh as good as it can be

Small size

Weather resistance

The fastest focusing lens that Fujifilm has offered as of the publication of this review.

Cons

Just F2…a refresh to the 35mm f1.4 actually would have been more appreciated and pushed the system ahead overall.

What Our Review Said

In our review, we stated:

Wide open, this lens exhibits very sharp results. But it starts to max out at around f5.6 partially due to the capabilities of the APS-C sensor behind it. Comparatively speaking, you can check out the test with this lens against the 35mm f1.4 that is linked to previously. It also isn’t Fujifilm’s sharpest lens. That award still probably goes to the 90mm f2.

Sample Images

Where to Buy It

Check it out on Adorama or Amazon.

Fujifilm 23mm f1.4 R WR

PROS

Fast-focusing

Sharp, even too sharp at times

Weather sealing

Even though it’s big, it’s still a small lens in the grand scheme of things.

Pretty good pricing at both Adorama and Amazon. Try it first at LensRentals.

Breathes new life into the X Pro 1 and makes the X Pro 3 shine even more.

CONS

It’s a bit large.

Some of us might not like how sharp it can be.

What Our Review Said

In our review, we stated:

The new Fujifilm 23mm f1.4 R WR LM is nearly everything a Fujifilm photographer could want. It boasts significantly faster autofocus and weather sealing. The lens is also a bit larger than the original. But, despite this, it’s going to be my new workhorse lens.

Sample Images

Where to buy It

Pick it up from Adorama or Amazon.

The Phoblographer’s various product round-up features are done in-house. Our philosophy is simple: you wouldn’t get a Wagyu beef steak review from a lifelong vegetarian. And you wouldn’t get photography advice from someone who doesn’t touch the product. We only recommend gear we’ve fully reviewed in these roundups. If you’re wondering why your favorite product didn’t make the cut, there’s a chance it’s on another list. If we haven’t reviewed it, we won’t recommend it. This method keeps our lists packed with industry-leading knowledge. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.