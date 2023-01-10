fbpx
These Cameras and Lenses Are Great for Astrophotography

01/10/2023
This month, OM System is continuing some of their deals. It’s almost like the holidays didn’t end! And Depending on where you are, it’s probably an awesome time for astrophotography. It’s one of the best times for it that here in NYC. So why not pick up one of their excellent cameras and lenses to get it done? They’re listed right now with rebates until the 28th of this month. Take a look after the jump!

These deals end on January 28th, 2023.

OM-1

Product Description

US Retail 

JANUARY

Rebate

CSC

OM-D E-M1X Body

$2,999.99 

$1,200.00

CSC

OM-D E-M1 Mark III Body

$1,799.99 

$300.00

CSC

OM-D E-M5 Mark III Body

$1,199.99 

$200.00

CSC

OM-D E-M5 Mark III & 12-45mm F4.0 Kit

$1,849.99 

$450.00

M.ZUIKO

M.Zuiko Digital ED 12mm F2.0

$799.99 

$200.00

M.ZUIKO

M.Zuiko Digital 17mm F1.8

$499.99 

$100.00

M.ZUIKO

M.Zuiko Digital 25mm F1.8

$399.99 

$100.00

M.ZUIKO

M.Zuiko Digital 45mm F1.8

$399.99 

$100.00

M.ZUIKO

M.Zuiko Digital ED 75mm F1.8

$899.99 

$200.00

