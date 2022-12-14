4 Great Zoom Lenses for Panasonic Cameras

One of the reasons why you buy an interchangeable lens camera is because of what zoom lenses can do. There are lots available on the market. Some give you extra reach in a smaller package. That’s one of the reasons why we really like the products Panasonic produces. And with that said, we’re rounding up some great zoom lenses for Panasonic cameras. Check them out after the jump!

Pro Tips on Using Zoom Lenses for Panasonic Cameras

Here are some tips on using zoom lenses for Panasonic cameras:

Some of Panasonic’s higher end lenses have aperture rings. You can set these to the A-mode and let the camera control the aperture if you wish.

All the lenses in this roundup have been reviewed by us. In fact, in all our roundups we feature only products we’ve fully reviewed. You can see those in our hyperlinked review posts.

This roundup focuses on lenses for Micro Four Thirds cameras. So every focal length you see should be doubled to understand its full-frame equivalence. The same goes for the depth of field with the aperture.

These zoom lenses boast weather resistance. Why is this so important? It keeps the sensor cleaner.

All of these zoom lenses can be used on Micro Four Thirds cameras.

We really like using these zoom lenses in aperture priority. And we think you will too!

Panasonic 12-60mm f2.8-4 Power OIS

Weather sealing

Fast focusing

Image stabilization

Sharp image quality

What’s It Best For?

General photowalking

How’s the Image Quality?

In our review, we state:

The sharpness on the Panasonic 12-60mm f2.8-4 Power OIS is really top notch for what the current sensors are capable of doing.

Buy Now

Panasonic 25-50mm f1.7

Bright f1.7 aperture consistently through the zoom range, yet it’s not a prime

Weather-sealed, metal design

Subjects are really sharp, with only minor softness at the corners and extreme edges.

Great bokeh that doesn’t look like Micro Four Thirds

Flare adds some character

Decent autofocus

What’s It Best For?

For when you need just a bit more reach while photo walking!

How’s the Image Quality?

In our review, we state:

The Panasonic Leica 25-50mm f1.7 has the aperture and sharpness of a prime lens, yet the versatility of a zoom. The optic mixes lovely, soft backgrounds with sharp subjects and some fun flare.

Buy Now

Panasonic 100-300mm f4-5.6

Sharp image quality at the shorter end

Fairly compact size

Very quiet to focus

Image stabilization is wondrous

What’s It Best For?

Birding and wildlife.

How’s the Image Quality?

In our review, we state:

We absolutely love the way that colors are rendered with this lens…

Buy Now

Panasonic 35-100mm f2.8

Some of the best image quality we’ve seen from a Micro Four Thirds zoom lens

Built in stabilization

Low distortion

Already very sharp but when you add a strobe to give specular highlights you’ll see your image sparkle

Weather sealing

Beautiful colors

What’s It Best For?

Portraits and events

How’s the Image Quality?

In our review, we state:

I literally uttered, “Jesus Christ, this is awesome.” And it really is.

Buy Now

This piece is presented in partnership with Panasonic. We’ve independently and ethically reviewed all the products in this post already without sponsorship. And we worked with them to recommend a few key gems to you.

