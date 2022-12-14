Product photography? Really? Yes, Leica lenses are fantastic for product photography. Just ask the folks over at Hodinkee! And if you’re not into watching, just ask us! We’ve done tons of product photography using Leica cameras and lenses over the years. Combined with the right lighting, these lenses can bring a look that’s hard to obtain without a lot of post-production. Dive in with us, and let’s explore the best Leica lenses for product photography.

Understanding LEica LEns Nomenclature

Some things about Leica SL lenses might not be clear. Here are a few things worth a quick explaination:

Summicron: Leica’s designation for a lens being an f2 maximum aperture

Leica’s designation for a lens being an f2 maximum aperture SL: The lens is designed for full-frame L-mount cameras

The lens is designed for full-frame L-mount cameras ASPH: Aspherical lens elements

Aspherical lens elements APO: Apochromatic design

Apochromatic design M: Designed for full-frame M-mount cameras

Designed for full-frame M-mount cameras Noctilux: Faster than f1.4

Faster than f1.4 Summilux: F1.4 through f1.7

F1.4 through f1.7 Summarit: F2.4 and f2.5

F2.4 and f2.5 Elmarit: F2.8

F2.8 Elmar: Around f3.4 to f4

Around f3.4 to f4 Summaron: F5.6

F5.6 Telyt: Long telephoto focal length

Understanding the Best Leica Lenses for Product Photography

Here’s what you need to know about the best Leica lenses for product photography:

You’re probably wondering why there are product images from other manufacturers in this article. Our Editor in Chief, Chris Gampat, uses the Leica SL2-S and the 28mm f2 SL Summicron to shoot lots of product images. A lot of the images in this roundup were shot with that combo unless the product image is under another section otherwise specified. So, yes, we’ve actually done product photography with Leica lenses. And we can attest that these are the best Leica lenses for product photography.

We’re specifically recommending Leica SL lenses in this roundup. Those lenses are for L Mount. They work with any Leica L-Mount camera and any Leica TL camera.

Why are these the best Leica lenses for product photography? It’s a killer combination of color, bokeh, contrast, and the specific look of Leica lenses. You can’t deny what these lenses can do in the right situations and with the right lighting.

Profoto recently came out with a transmitter for Leica cameras. With that sort of lighting, these lenses will become so much better.

The best Leica lenses for product photography are weather-sealed. And they’ve done a great job with that too! Keep this in mind for location-based clients.

These lenses have a metal exterior durable enough to handle lots of abuse.

Leica SL lenses are autofocus. You can zone focus with them, but they’re not going to work the same as Leica M-mount lenses. There are some wonderful Leica M-mount lenses you’ll be happy to adapt to the SL system, but you’ll lose autofocus, the IP-rated durability, and the overall feel of the package.

On the Leica SL2, the Leica SL Prime Lenses will render their sharpest images because of the resolution of the sensor. Keep this in mind when doing things like printing photos of products for clients or retouching.

On the Leica SL2-S, the Leica SL Prime Lenses will focus faster and better help passionate photographers in low-light situations. Our Editor in Chief uses the Leica SL2-S as his main camera for most situations.

Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 24-70mm f2.8 ASPH

Not much heavier than the Sigma lens

Better built than the Sigma variant

Faster focusing than the Sigma variant

Good colors

They did what Sigma should’ve done in the first place rather than focusing so hard on just the optics

Weather sealing

Very versatile

In our review, we state:

The Leica 24-70mm f2.8 SL is in this beautiful place between being pretty standard and pretty saturated regarding colors. It’s beneficial as a photographer. I like it, and when combined with the right sensor, it will mean your colors are that much better.

Essential Tech Specs

19 elements (3 with ASPH surfaces on both sides) in 15 groups

Consistent f2.8 maximum aperture through full zoom range

Fast internal focusing with a single, lightweight lens element

Compact dimensions and lighter weight thanks to omission of OIS

Lens is stabilized by the SL2 and SL2-S IBIS systems

Excellent sharpness across all f-stops and focus distances with creamy bokeh and the Leica look

Metal body with weather sealing

Durable in any environment, making it suited for even the rigors of outdoor landscape and adventure photographers or the hustle and bustle of a pro wedding photographer

Buy Now

Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 24-90mm f2.8-4 ASPH

Weather sealed

It’s built incredibly solid

Nice bokeh, especially because of the longer focal length vs. a 24-70mm

A genuine attempt at doing something different

Great image quality

Like all things Leica, it’s easy to use once you understand it

In our review, we state:

One of the reasons you pay for a Leica is that they don’t play around with build quality. Leica went ahead and IP rated their cameras, but not their lenses. However, the Leica SL 24-90mm f2.8-4 is very weather sealed. We’ve taken it out into the rain, snow, and other conditions and the lens kept working. This is a very reliable lens.

Essential Tech Specs

Ideal standard varifocal lens

High imaging performance from infinity to near range

Optical image stabilizer

Creative use of sharpness and blur for the plastic detachment of motif details

Fast and quiet focusing

Seal against dust and spray water

Leica Aqua-Dura ® coating effectively protects the outer glass surfaces from dirt and scratches

coating effectively protects the outer glass surfaces from dirt and scratches Elaborate coating of all lens surfaces effectively minimizes reflexes and stray light

L-mount bayonet

Buy Now

Leica APO-Summicron-SL 28mm f2 ASPH

The fastest autofocusing Leica lens we’ve used to date

Great colors

Keeps distortion down

Beautiful bokeh

Does a nice job with portraiture

In our review, we state:

What’s to hate about the Leica 28mm f2 Summicron SL’s image quality? Honestly, nothing. Leica’s colors are always outstanding. The bokeh from this lens is beautiful and surely has a bit of character. On top of that, it’s an incredibly sharp lens.

Essential Tech Specs

Fast wide-angle lens with f2 aperture

Excellent optical performance

Extremely fast and reliable autofocus with Dual Synchro Drive

Close-focusing down to 0.24m

Same dimensions and filter size as all APO-Summicron-SL lenses

L-mount

Buy Now

Leica APO-Summicron-SL 50mm f2 ASPH

Beautiful metal build

Excellent mix of quality and character

Nice contrast

Lovely bokeh

Simple design

About 25% lighter than the Leica 50mm f1.4 SL

In our review, we state:

While it’s not the brightest nifty fifty for L mount shooters, the Leica 50mm f2 SL delivers beautiful bokeh, solid contrast, and minimal distortion. The lens offers an ideal balance of the things modern photographers are looking for without eliminating the potential for a bit of character. It mixes minimal distortion and good sharpness with the potential for some flare.

Essential Tech Specs

High performance in a handy format

New dimension of visual aesthetics

Versatile standard focal length extends the lens portfolio of the Leica SL and other L-mount systems

Quick and quiet focusing thanks to precision autofocus system with Dual Syncro Drive TM

Precise production “Made in Germany” under the highest quality standards

Reflection and scattered light optimization through high quality coating and optimized frame geometry

AquaDura ® coating for dust and spray protection for use in everyday photography under extreme conditions

Buy Now

Leica APO-Summicron-SL 90mm f2 ASPH

Small size

Metal exterior

Build quality, it’s weather sealed!

Beautiful image quality

Fast focus and tracking with the Leica SL2s

Nice bokeh that you’re going to love!

Sharp, but not overly sharp! Leica has this wonderful balance

In our review, we state:

Optically speaking, there isn’t much to say about the Leica 90mm f2 SL besides the fact that it’s pretty perfect. It’s got colors you’re going to love. And that bokeh? Oh, man! You’ll almost feel like you’re shooting with a 135mm lens! It’s also sharp without being too sharp.

Essential Tech Specs

High performance in a handy format

Quick and quiet focusing thanks to precision autofocus system with Dual Syncro Drive TM

Precise production “Made in Germany” under the highest quality standards

Reflection and scattered light optimization through high quality coating and optimized frame geometry

AquaDura ® coating for dust and spray protection for use in everyday photography under extreme conditions

coating for dust and spray protection for use in everyday photography under extreme conditions The eye detection enables sharp, pinpoint portraits, even with very shallow depth of field

The high detail contrast in combination with the maximum magnification of 1: 5 provides impressive images

L-mount bayonet

Buy Now

This piece is presented in partnership with Leica. We’ve independently and ethically reviewed all the lenses in this roundup already without sponsorship. And we worked with them to recommend a few key gems to you. The Phoblographer’s various product round-up features are done in-house. Our philosophy is simple: you wouldn’t get a Wagyu beef steak review from a lifelong vegetarian. And you wouldn’t get photography advice from someone who doesn’t touch the product.