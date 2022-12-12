Your Tamron Lens Is More Durable Than You Think

How, you might ask? How does Tamron make incredibly lightweight lenses that are also very durable? If you didn’t know any better, some might interpret their plasticky feel as poor quality. But for the past few years, that hasn’t been the case. In fact, your Tamron lens is built with a pretty great tolerance against what the world will throw at it. And more importantly, its durability will also ensure that your camera keeps shooting. So let’s talk about this.

Weather Sealing

Let’s dissect this word. The press and YouTubers have used the term weather sealing for many years. But what’s offered is more like weather resistant. Your Tamron lens is weather resistant in the same way that some coats are resistant against the elements. If you jump into water, your coat will still be soaked and so will you. If there’s too much precipitation, the lenses will give way.

Your Tamron lens is weather resistant, and in many cases it’s better than what other manufacturers offer. Tamron lenses have weather resistant seals at the switches, around the control rings, at the mount, at the front of the lens, and inside of them. Use yours confidently in inclement weather, but don’t submerge it.

How It Makes Your Camera More Functional

Weather resistance isn’t just about standing up to precipitation. There’s a whole other part of the spec dedicated to dust resistance. And believe it or not, your camera fares better when it uses a Tamron lens with weather resistance. Some brands offer only weather resistance at the mount. Other brands give you weather resistance, but don’t show you how the lens is weather resistant. However, if you get a modern Tamron lens, it’s going to have weather resistance inside and out. That means:

Your camera’s sensor is better protected against the annoying dust that plagues some of us.

Debris is going to meet the weather gasket at the mount and stop right there.

Debris that gets into the lens might go through the optical elements and to the camera sensor for many lenses. But that won’t happen with a Tamron lens.

Moisture and rain hitting your Tamron lens will be stopped pretty much at the start. So your camera will continue to function as normal since nothing will get into the contacts between the camera and the lens.

Durable Yet Lightweight

Tamron lenses are pretty great in this way! While some manufacturers boast weather resistance, they’re often not doing it to the degree Tamron is. They’re also not going to offer the pure reliability a Tamron lens can. Add onto this that Tamron’s colors are pretty unique, and you’ll have another great reason to reach for Tamron lenses most of the time. Personally, Tamron lenses are the only ones I use with my Sony cameras. And if you shoot Fujifilm or Nikon, you’re bound to get similar satisfaction.

To make sure that your Tamron lens has this kind of durability, take a look at it. If it boasts the silver/gold ring towards the mount, it’s got the weather resistance you need. And it’s probably the reason why your camera can continue shooting without any problems whatsoever.

