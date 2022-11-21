fbpx
Cheap Photo Sponsored

Here are Your OM SYSTEM Black Friday Deals!

Chris Gampat
No Comments
11/21/2022
2 Mins read
Chris Gampat The Phoblographer OM System OM1 review product images 41-1000s400

You should really try the OM SYSTEM OM-1 for bird photography. It’s great! MOST IMPORTANTLY, THESE ARE THE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS! And there are lots of deals and savings available for OM SYSTEM products. Specifically, if you’re a fan of their lenses, you’ll want to look at this. In this post you’ll see links to our reviews of their products along with links to purchase their products on rebate if you’re interested. We encourage you to dive into our reviews before you make a purchase.

These deals end November 27th, 2022

These are some special selections!

ProductRegular PriceSavings
OM-1 Body$2,199.99 $200.00
OM-1 & 12-40mm F2.8 PRO II Kit$2,799.99 $200.00

Don’t forget these savings!

ProductRegular PriceSavings
OM-D E-M1X Body$2,999.99 $1,200.00
OM-D E-M1 Mark III Body$1,799.99 $300.00
OM-D E-M5 Mark III Body$1,199.99 $300.00
OM-D E-M5 Mark III & 12-45mm F4.0 Kit$1,849.99 $550.00
M.Zuiko Digital ED 9-18mm F4.0-5.6$699.99 $100.00
M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-200mm F3.5-6.3$999.99 $100.00
M.Zuiko Digital 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 II R$299.99 $75.00
M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-150mm F4.0-5.6 II$649.99 $100.00
M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm F4.0-5.6 R$199.99 $70.00
M.Zuiko Digital ED 75-300mm F4.8-6.7 II$549.99 $100.00
M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm F5.0-6.3 IS$1,499.99 $100.00
M.Zuiko Digital ED 12mm F2.0$799.99 $200.00
M.Zuiko Digital 17mm F1.8$499.99 $100.00
M.Zuiko Digital 25mm F1.8$399.99 $100.00
M.Zuiko Digital ED 30mm F3.5 Macro$349.99 $100.00
M.Zuiko Digital 45mm F1.8$399.99 $100.00
M.Zuiko Digital ED 60mm F2.8 Macro$549.99 $100.00
M.Zuiko Digital ED 75mm F1.8$899.99 $200.00
M.Zuiko Digital ED 7-14mm F2.8 PRO$1,399.99 $200.00
M.Zuiko Digital ED 8mm F1.8 Fisheye PRO$1,099.99 $200.00
M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-45mm F4.0 PRO$699.99 $100.00
M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-100mm F4.0 IS PRO$1,399.99 $200.00
M.Zuiko Digital ED 17mm F1.2 PRO$1,399.99 $200.00
M.Zuiko Digital ED 25mm F1.2 PRO$1,399.99 $200.00
M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm F2.8 PRO$1,499.99 $200.00
M.Zuiko Digital ED 45mm F1.2 PRO$1,399.99 $200.00
M.Zuiko Digital ED 300mm F4.0 IS PRO$2,999.99 $200.00
M.Zuiko Digital ED 8-25mm F4.0 PRO$1,099.99 $200.00
M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm F1.4 PRO$799.99 $100.00
M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-40mm F2.8 PRO II$999.99 $100.00
M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm F4.0 PRO$899.99 $100.00

The Phoblographer’s various product round-up features are done in-house. Our philosophy is simple: you wouldn’t get a Wagyu beef steak review from a lifelong vegetarian. And you wouldn’t get photography advice from someone who doesn’t touch the product. We only recommend gear we’ve fully reviewed in these roundups. If you’re wondering why your favorite product didn’t make the cut, there’s a chance it’s on another list. If we haven’t reviewed it, we won’t recommend it. This method keeps our lists packed with industry-leading knowledge. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This piece is presented in partnership with OM SYSTEM. We’ve independently and ethically reviewed all the products in this post already without sponsorship. And we worked with them to recommend a few key gems to you.

You might also like