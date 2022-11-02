There are lots of good reasons to get the Canon EOS R6 Mk II as an upgrade from the original. For starters, it’s not sharing the same AF system as the Canon EOS R5, which means it isn’t just a step up from the Canon EOS R’s. Instead, it’s taking from the Canon EOS R3 and adding onto it. You’ll be able to snap photos of birds with the new 24MP sensor at the heart of the camera and it even has a feature that ensures you don’t miss a shot.

Tech Specs

Not for the folks using 8k video or need 45MP

Despite this being a lower resolution sensor, Canon claims the processor gives more resolution than the Canon EOS R

24MP sensor, not the same as the R3. This is a full-frame sensor that isn’t BSI or stacked CMOS.

New AF updates. These include deep learning, which references massive databases. You can select left eye, right eye, or auto. It also lets you track more subjects. Canon added Horses and Zebras as well as trains. Insect isn’t in there, but we’ve used Canon to photograph insects with great results.

Scene detection can now be cycled through using programmable buttons.

Scene detection also has a new auto mode that lets it track anything with varying results.

12fps shooting mechanical

40 electronic fps

In body stabilization

Multifunction hot shoe

HDR moving subject doesn’t create a RAW.

Faster and easier access to speedlites

RAW burst mode with pre-shooting. This is similar to Fujifilm’s Pre-shot ES and OM SYSTEM’s Pro Capture mode.

510 shots on battery life

Dust and weather resistance

Yes, there are video specs; but we know most of you don’t care about video.

$2,499

Ergonomics

Here’s a look at the Canon EOS R6 Mk II. Of course, this is it without the body cap on. The shutter comes down to protect the sensor, so you can be thankful for that. Notice how there is a single custom function button near the mount and that’s pretty much it. Otherwise, there is the lens mount button here and the shutter up front.

Turn to the Canon EOS R6 Mk II’s front and you’ll spot more controls. Here you’ll find a new on/off switch. The dial on the other side now controls whether or not you’re shooting photo or video. Then there is the mode dial, which is part of the differentiating features of the Canon EOS R6 Mk II. Plus there are exposure controls, a record button, and the M-fn button.

That hot shoe is the new multi-purpose one.

The back of the camera is nearly the same as the original Canon EOS R6. You’ll spot the EVF, rate button, menu button, and more. This is a new joystick, and I like it a lot. I do wish it had more custom buttons.

Build Quality

The Canon EOS R6 Mk II has weather resistance on par with the original Canon EOS R6. For what it’s worth, we’ve battle tested that camera and it just doesn’t give in. However, we have to give it a proper test later on when we get a full review unit.

In the hands, this thing feels great. There’s a new joystick that really seems special. Overall, the grip is taller than what I’m used to, but it feels good with a bunch of buttons in the right places. I actually wish it had more buttons.

The Canon EOS R6 Mk II doesn’t take on the EOS R7 style of putting the joystick inside a control dial.

Focusing

We didn’t participate in the press trip many others did as we’re avoiding trips for the foreseeable future unless absolutely necessary. With that said, we have yet to really give the Canon EOS R6 Mk II a true autofocus test. But what I can tell you is that the auto scene detection works very well. It detected cars in a parking lot under high contrast light and also focused quickly on subjects moving around.

Ease of Use

If you’re a Canon EOS R5 user, it’s going to take some time to get used to the way the autofocus on the Canon EOS R6 Mk II feels and works. But if you’re a Canon EOS R7 user or a Canon EOS R3 shooter, then this will feel right at home with a few updates and boosts.

On top of all this, Canon’s menu system is still as easy to work with as ever.

One of the new additions comes with the newly announced Canon EL5 speedlight. New menus come up when working in conjunction with that flash. And as a speedlight shooter, that’s very welcome.

Image Quality

We shot a few images with the Canon EOS R6 Mk II, but they didn’t seem to come out. We ensured that we shot both RAW and JPEG, but the images weren’t on the card when we got home. That’s fine, we’ll have our full review units soon.

First Impressions

I think the Canon EOS R6 Mk II is going to be a hit with a lot of photographers. Not everyone needs 45 megapixels, let alone more than that. We often want speed instead, and the Canon EOS R6 Mk II seems very capable of that. We’re excited to see how it does in the field, and we’re waiting for our review unit to come in. Stay tuned!