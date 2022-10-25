The Tamron Discounts End In a Few Days!

This is the last week for Tamron’s discounts! First off, the Tamron prime lens trio for Sony photographers is on discount. But there isn’t just stuff for mirrorless shooters! DSLR photographers: did you know that Tamron still has lenses available for you? Some of them are also on discount too! Looking for a new 70-200mm f2.8 lens? Well, Tamron has one for Canon EF or Nikon F shooters. And beyond that, they’re still offering rebates on lots of their Sony gear. If you’re really curious, we’ve reviewed every single one of their lenses for Sony FE mount and compiled them into this little guide for you. One of our favorite wide-angle zoom lenses is the Tamron 17-28mm f2.8 for its light weight, weather resistance, and image quality. It helped our Editor in Chief give an old camera new life. And there’s lots more! The Tamron 70-180mm f2.8 is not only lightweight but also really good at portraiture for what it is. Take a look, and check out the rebates below!

These deals expire on October 30th 2022