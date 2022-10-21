What the Fujifilm XT5 Really Needs

Now that the Fujifilm XH2 is out and about, the next big thing reported to get an update is the Fujifilm XT4. This, as a Fujifilm X Pro 3 user, is fascinating. Of course, as a customer for over 10 years, I feel betrayed a bit. But if it’s a hint as to what the X Pro 4 will be like, then I’m happy the XT4 is on its way. Quite honestly, from what lots of photographers say, the Fujifilm XT5 doesn’t need a whole lot.

Touch Capable Menus

One of our biggest complaints from the Fujifilm XT4 review we did has to do with the menu system. The XH2 and XH2s don’t have touch-capable menus, but the XT5 should. As it is, Fujfilm’s menu system is getting longer and more complex. Having a quick menu system isn’t a workaround when Canon and Panasonic make exemplary menu systems that let you quickly and easily navigate to whatever you want.

The menu system has been a consistent complaint of ours for years. Fujifilm needs to get this right, finally.

The XH2’s 40MP Sensor

The Fujifilm XT5 is bound to have the same 40MP APS-C X Trans sensor found in the XH2. We’re sure it’s going to have a lesser processor, though. But still, the Fujifilm XT5 will likely have incredible image quality to rival that of medium format film when it comes to the depth in the colors. This is something we’re very excited about.

The Screen and EVF

With a higher resolution sensor, the screen to render the images also needs to be a higher resolution. What’s more, the EVF can surely also be much better. Some cameras have EVFs that are insanely well-detailed, and the XT5 should too!

Keep the Grip Small

Here’s one of the more controversial things I’m going to say: keep the grip on the Fujifilm XT5 smaller. Not everyone wants a DSLR-style camera, and a lot of people like retro ergonomics. Marketers say film cameras are a fad, but lots of people still buy them. Many retro film cameras didn’t have big bulky grips, and the Fujifilm XT5 doesn’t need one either. Keep it smaller and instead teach people how to hold the camera.

When people say the XT4 has a small grip, they’re often not holding the camera correctly in the first place. If those same people can appreciate a camera like the Nikon F, then they can appreciate what the Fujifilm XT5 should be.

AI Autofocus

Of course, the biggest update the Fujifilm XT5 will need is AI autofocus. The XH2s and XH2 have it, so this camera surely should too. Lots of photographers used the XT4 professionally. In fact, Reviews Editor Hillary Grigonis does. Not everyone wants the big form factor of the XH2 and XH2s. So instead, the Fujifilm XT5 should have the features of those cameras but in a smaller form factor and more retro-style camera body.

Let’s hope Fujifilm gives us all of this. They’re legitimately the last of the Japanese companies of note to get on board with AI built into the autofocus system. And by now, the entire system should have it.

What do you want to see in the Fujifilm XT5? Let us know!