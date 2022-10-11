We Need More Affordable Canon RF Lenses with Weather Sealing

Despite the photo community’s abundant criticism when Canon launched the EOS R a few years ago, we can all agree that their most recent offerings have been solid products. The R5 is one of the most desirable tools a photographer can want in 2022, even if it’s a little on the pricey side. Canon engineers have also put their best foot forward when designing f2 zooms and the tiny, collapsible 70-200mm while their 50mm and 85mm f1.2 give GFX medium format a run for its money. High-end professionals are bound to be pleased. More than that, some of those lenses are enough to sell you on the system. The RF mount becomes less appealing when considering the other side of the spectrum, and one can argue that things get even worse in the middle. We are lacking some affordable Canon RF Lenses boasting weather sealing.

The innovation in Canon RF L glass has been impressive, but probably not as impressive as the price tag that comes with it. Very few of the new lenses can be purchased south of $2,000, with some exceeding the $3,000 mark: enough to make their EF equivalents bargains. Giving credit where credit is due, Canon has also been introducing affordable alternatives to cater to entry-level shooters, but this is also where issues arise. Those “budget options” come with too much corner-cutting.

No matter the focal length you desire, budget options can appear a little bare-bones to most of us. First, none of those non-L series lenses provide any kind of sealing. My copy of the RF 35mm f1.8 Macro has dust particles in the optics: a pretty poor outcome for a three-year-old lens that does not even make my top five of most used. Also, autofocus motors on those entry-level optics are some of the loudest you can find in 2022 while focus breathing shows a total lack of consideration for any video application. Even Samyang and Viltrox will do a lot better in build and performance for a friendlier price tag. The gap is just too big, and this is another sign that we need more affordable Canon RF lenses with features like weather resistance.

At 50mm, you can either go f1.8 at $199 or f1.2 at $2,299 with nothing in between. If you are more into the landscape side of things, the 16mm f2.8 at $299 will not let you go out into the elements. You need to jump to the f4 zoom at $1,649 if you are facing a windy and stormy coastline. On one side, you have excellent build and performance that will cost you a kidney; on the other side, you have cheap, plasticky, noisy optics that can frustrate even beginners. I believe Canon expects most people to just adapt EF glass.

Besides being a much older player in the full-frame mirrorless game, the Sony lens lineup is significantly more balanced. Their f1.8 offer a much better build and optical performance. They have more middle-of-the-road offerings that can please both enthusiasts and professionals who do not want or need to always carry $20,000 worth of gear in their packs. This is not necessarily a seniority game, as Nikon has flushed a whole line of Z lenses that combine moderate aperture, weather sealing, and stellar optics at an affordable price point. This is what Canon lacks and needs to address immediately. Something moderately fast in the $800 to a $1,000 range with excellent build and competitive optics, or, in other words, affordable Canon RF lenses with weather-sealing. We cannot keep adapting our giant and heavy DSLR lenses while Sigma and Tamron are making Sony the prettiest girl on prom night.

Canon is undoubtedly enjoying a historical advantage with many legacy shooters who cannot afford to switch brands and are comfortable keeping their DSLR lenses a little longer. However, we are transitioning into a video world where breathing-corrected and quieter autofocus lenses are becoming the norm. People do not want to endure the bulk and weight of yesteryear. With younger creators coming in free of the burden of prior investments, Canon may see its lead retire along with its aging customer base.