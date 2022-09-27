Tamron’s Most Affordable Birding Lens has a Discount

The Tamron 70-300mm lens is pretty difficult to beat for birding, and we’ve shot some fantastic photos with it. If you want an affordable but surprising lens for birding, then the Tamron 150-500mm is pretty awesome. Want something different? The Tamron 70-180mm f2.8 is not only lightweight, but also really good at portraiture for what it is. Guess what? The monthly Tamron rebates are back in full effect! And now there’s something for pretty much everybody. Looking for a new 70-200mm f2.8 lens? Well, Tamron has one for you if you’re a Canon EF or Nikon F shooter. And beyond that, they’re still offering up rebates on their Sony gear. And if you’re really curious, we’ve reviewed every single one of their lenses for Sony FE mount and compiled them into this little guide just for you. Take a look, and check out the rebates below!

The Phoblographer’s Cheap Photo Deals are designed to give you some of the best deals on photography gear we find. We spend a literal business day researching the most attractive camera deals, lens price drops, and all other sales. Some of the gear is brand new. Other times we’ll share used or refurbished products at good prices. Our Cheap Photo Deals are different from The Phoblographer’s thoroughly researched Feature Roundups. If we’ve tested a unit, we may link to our reviews and coverage in our Cheap Photo Deals. With our Feature Roundups, we’re guaranteed to have used the product — often exhaustively. The site may receive affiliate commission payments if you make a purchase. These help us keep the staff fairly compensated, the server bill paid, and us continually delivering content.

These deals expire on October 30th 2022