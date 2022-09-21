The Leica Q2 “Dawn” Edition Has a Beautiful Story Behind It

As if you needed another reason to buy the Leica Q2, it’s now coming in a brand new, limited edition. This one was done in collaboration with Seal; yes, the musician who did Kissed by a Rose many years ago. Seal is a huge fan of Leica cameras, and some lively fashionable elements make each of the 500 pieces unique. The already fantastic camera has proven to be so popular that Leica can’t keep them in stock. This one is as unique as each individual ray of sunshine, and so it’s aptly called the Leica Q2 “Dawn” edition.

Editor’s Note: This month, our subscribed members are automatically entered to win a Leica SL2-S and 24-70mm f2.8. See how you can enter!

First off, you should check out our Leica Q2 review for more. It boasts the following tech specs, which are the same in the Leica Q2 “Dawn”:

47.3MP full frame sensor

3.68MP EVF

Protection from dust and water

28mm f1.7 fixed lens with variable frame line options for 35mm, 50mm, and 75mm

Optional automatic OIS

Base ISO of 50 all the way up to 50,000

10fps mechanical shutter and 20fps with electronic

4K video

Touchscreen

Bluetooth low energy

Made in Germany

The 500 units will be priced at $5,995, which is the same price as the Leica Q2 Reporter Edition. But in this case, Leica is giving you a few nice gifts along with the camera.

So what makes the Leica Q2 “Dawn” so unique? The Leica press release cites that the Japanese woven fabric on the front of the camera is inspired by a technique called “Komorebi.” In an interview we did with photographer Carlos Ocando in 2021, he explains a bit about it:

“Komorebi is an untranslatable word from the Japanese language, which means sunlight filtering through trees. My relationship with Komorebi goes back to the beginning of my journey as a photographer.”

You can see more of Carlos’s double exposure work in our previous interview. And from that article, you can see how the fabric takes inspiration from the sunlight. Indeed, that’s what the cameras kind of look like on the front. However, some editions look more like it than others. This fabric covering was made by the Japanese Brand Hosoo and is made from 93% Polyester and 7% Japanese Gold-covered Washi paper. We’ve tested different kinds of washi paper before. From what we know, it’s typically made from Mulberry fibers and black-and-white photography looks spectacular on it. To replicate the golden look, Hosoo had to most likely conscript a very deep gold.

In addition to the special edition camera, you’ll also get a special strap with Seal’s lyrics on it. The specific lyrics “You became the light on the dark side of me,” are poetic terms that can be interpreted to provide either balance or a type of panacea.

If that’s not enough, you’re also getting an Italian-made scarf with Seal’s lyrics on them, made by Rag and Bone.

So when you consider you’re getting a brand new camera with a special covering, a nice scarf from a luxury clothing company, and a nice strap, it looks like a solid package. Speaking of packaging, Leica’s often looks like and feels like you’re receiving a gift of some sort.

The new Leica Q2 “Dawn” is available at the Leica Online Camera Store. I think you can expect them to stick around on the shelves for a very short period of time. For a Leica, this is an amazing price as they’re practically giving away a bunch of cool things.