The Best Fujifilm Lenses Under $500 for Beginners

Congratulations! You’ve chosen to get into the Fujifilm X series camera system. So many photographers who adore the retro looks and aesthetics love Fujifilm. You’re about to find out more as you explore the film simulations, lens selection and see just how durable the cameras are. And lucky for you, we’ve reviewed most of them. Here are some of the best Fujifilm lenses under $500.

How We Chose the Best Fujifilm Lenses Under $500

Here’s some more info on how to figure out the best Fujifilm lenses under $500.

Our Editorial Policies don’t let us talk about lenses that we haven’t tested. With that said, you’re getting a lot of transparency here. We’ve tested all of these lenses in our full reviews. You can see those linked in each section. What’s more, we’ve also shot all these photos ourselves.

Believe it or not, Fujifilm has a lot of great lenses under $500. You don’t need to decide whether or not to buy a lens or make a student loan payment with these. In fact, to some, the best options available are the Fujifilm lenses under $500.

Weather resistance is insanely important. It keeps your sensor clean and your gear always operational.

For the fastest autofocus performance, try to keep your camera in the boost-mode.

These lenses are incredibly small. You can shove a few in your camera bag and be happy to shoot all day.

There are Fujifilm lenses under $500 for landscapes, portraits, street photography, candids, and so much more here on this list.

Fujifilm 16mm f2.8 R WR

Pros

Small

Lightweight

Weather sealed

Fun to use

Affordable

Good for documentary work and travel

Incredibly fast autofocus

Cons

Not sure why there isn’t an effective manual focus distance scale for hyperfocal length shooting

It’s a wide angle lens with a relatively slow aperture for an APS-C camera system

In our full review we state:

As with any other Fujifilm lens, the Fujifilm 16mm f2.8 R WR lens relies heavily on the sensor output and the specific exposure that the photographer snapped. This is due to how the X-trans sensor works. To that end, Fujifilm’s newest line of prime lenses leave a look that is very digital and not analog in appearance. With that said, the Fujifilm 16mm f2.8 R WR lens is indeed capable of rendering beautiful colors.

Fujifilm 23mm f2 R WR

Pros

Good image quality

Seriously and surprisingly fast focus. This lens is officially Fujifilm’s fastest.

Fast focus on the X Pro 2, X-T2, and even the X Pro 1. The latter completely shocked me.

Nice colors

Compact size

Weather sealing

Turning the aperture ring feels nice and smooth until the clicks come in. It’s a tactile experience that’s just lovely.

Sharp images

Fairly nice bokeh

Affordable price point

Cons

Something about this lens just simply doesn’t have the magic the 23mm f1.4 R does

Here’s what we said in our full review:

The overall image quality from a lens like this is to very good. However, there are just things about it that make me like the f1.4 more. The bokeh is overall the same but I feel that the f1.4 is slightly sharper–at least my copy is. For the money though, lots of photographers will love this lens. Anthony swears by and absolutely loves his.

Fujifilm 27mm f2.8 R WR

Pros

Compact

Weather-sealed

Great bokeh, when you get in close

Good center sharpness

Great price

Cons

Some colored fringing

Softer corners

Here a quote from our full review:

The Fujifilm 27mm f2.8 R WR is a new lens that’s kit for cameras like the XE4. But, the lens captures images way better than most kit lenses. It’s a tiny, versatile lens that will be great for lifestyle and street photography and, in a pinch, portraits, and landscapes.

Fujifilm 35mm f2 R WR

Pros

Great sharpness

Nine aperture blades make the bokeh as good as it can be

Small size

Weather resistance

The fastest focusing lens that Fujifilm has offered as of the publication of this review.

Cons

Just f2…a refresh to the 35mm f1.4 actually would have been more appreciated and pushed the system ahead overall

Here is a quote from our full review:

With nine aperture blades to this lens, you’re bound to expect beautiful and creamy bokeh. Indeed, that’s what you get. Amazingly enough though, I expected even better bokeh from this lens but it’s about on par with the f1.4 version.

Fujifilm 50mm f2 R WR

Pros

Weather sealing

Fast autofocus performance on the newer cameras (sorry X Pro 1 users)

Sharp optics and image quality

Nice bokeh

Only gets sharper when you use a flash

Pretty compact

Nice build quality

Cons

Not much, honestly

Here’s an essential quote from our full review:

The Fujifilm 50mm f2 R WR has fantastic image quality that really, truly speaks for itself. There isn’t a single reason for photographers to complain. It’s sharp, has nice bokeh, doesn’t suffer from any sort of issues the 23mm f2 suffers from when it comes to image quality, and most importantly it’s got great colors. When using the Fujifilm system, it’s honestly tough to complain about the colors anyway.

