The Best Cheap Film to Shoot in 2022

There’s a song about Kodachrome that an older gentleman reminded me of the other day. To that generation, the way Kodachrome looked gave them joy. To us, we just want some good, cheap film. Film obviously has a look digital can’t truly mimic, and it will never be able to mimic the experience. Let’s put it this way, if you’re the person who wants to pay for experiences rather than material items, cheap film is the way to go. And if you’d prefer to eat your cake and shoot film too, then check out this list.

How We Chose the Best Cheap Film to Shoot

Here’s some insight into how we chose the best cheap film to shoot:

Take a look at our Editorial Policies and you’ll spot a trend. We only talk about and feature products we’ve reviewed. Further, all these photos were shot by our staff. Within each section, you’ll find more insights via our full reviews that are linked.

The best cheap film isn’t always something you might want, unfortunately. But these films are still incredibly capable if you’re a creative photographer rather than one who just documents and shoots snapshots. Life is too short to not be creating.

Of everything on this list, our Editor in Chief’s personal favorite is HP5. He’s shot a lot of fun images with that film in the right situations.

This list of the best cheap film features stuff that’s in 35mm format and 120 format because we know film photographers want that.

Looking for an affordable lab? We use Blue Moon Camera in Portland, OR. Our main office is in NYC, but we don’t mind shipping to them, considering how fantastic the quality is.

Ilford HP5 400 (Black and White)

Why This Film? HP5 is often considered a cheaper alternative to Kodak Tri-X. In some cases, you might like its unique look. Tri-X is essentially HP5 with harsher grain and like using the clarity slider. At a certain point though, you realize that clarity isn’t the only thing making an image look better.

What We Think

In our review, we state:

Ilford HP5 has a classic look and it also prints very well and sharp. Where Delta 400 is a bit more grainy, constrasty and grittier, HP5 is more clean, neutral… With that said, it’s a film designed more for a creator than one who likes to capture the moment. The photographer who enjoys being thorough and careful about every single little thing in the image is who Ilford HP5 would most appeal to. Essentially, professional photographers or those with the absolute best and careful eyes. It delivers deep blacks but nothing as inky as some of Ilford’s other films.

Lomography Lomochrome Purple 400 (Make Everything Shades of Purple)

Why This Film? Lomography doesn’t go with the trends in some ways, but in other ways they adhere to them like a wet swimsuit to skin. Why not tinge the entire world purple and see what comes from it? Why does everything need to be semi-sort of clinically perfect? Just embrace it and fall in love.

What We Think

In our review, we state:

I really like the new Lomography LomoChrome Purple film emulsion. It’s easier to work with and can render some truthfully beautiful moments. Plus, with the way it works with colors, it can simply just be fine to work with. I strongly recommend every photographer give it a try to get a look totally different from everything you’ve shot digitally. I’m going to eventually purchase more and use it with a graduated ND filter of some sort.

Kodak Gold 200 120

Why This Film? This list needed a good option for 120 format. And Kodak Gold 200 is the most affordable option in color. 120 format is a more professional-based format, but Kodak Gold 200 isn’t a pro film. In reality, it’s how you use it and the manner in which you’re using it that matter.

What We Think

In our review, we state:

Kodak has another hit on its hands with the newest Kodak Gold 200 120 film. It produces warm, vibrant images with excellent sharpness, noticeable grain, and sufficient contrast. Images have a vintage flair that evokes a sense of nostalgia. Shoot with plenty of sunlight to get the most out of its color tones, or opt for overcast days to achieve a subtle muted tone. The film will make portrait, landscape, commercial, and street photographers happy.

