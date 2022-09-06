The Spektrem Effects Light Speed Filter Gives Lenses New Life

If you’re like us, you’re pretty sick of the clinical looks modern lenses give us. So you’ve been searching for something more while creating better photos in-camera. That’s essentially how I stumbled on buying the Spektrem Effects Light Speed filter. Annoyed by the Japanese lenses coming out that ultimately look the same, I wanted to create something different in-camera. More importantly, I wanted the rewarding feeling that comes with knowing you don’t need to edit your photos. And this filter is one of the perfect ways of doing just that.

The Spektrem Effects Light Speed filter is a square glass filter with lines going through it. That statement in and of itself is a major simplification of what this filter is though. It’s made to be ergonomically easy to use with a little felt tab on the side. This lets you rotate the glass in front of a lens in any way you wish.

On either side of the filter are those token streaks that I speak about. When positioned in front of a lens, they make the world look similar to a panning effect. In the center area of the Spektrem Effects Light Speed filter is a clear patch. The way I like to think of this is like the early Instagram effect for the tilt-shift look. You’re essentially moving the filter around to keep one section of the scene clear while the rest is in chaos. That’s the beauty of this filter.

Since it’s a literal piece of glass, you’ll want to be super careful with it. The sides are actually sharp. I keep it in the box when I’m not using it. But I’d imagine that one drop on the ground, and it’s bound to shatter. And while the glass breaks, it’s not going to repair the heartbreak that accompanies it.

We first used it with the Leica SL2s and the Sigma 24-70mm f2.8 Art DG DN lens. Our reviews talk in length about how insanely clinical Sigma’s lenses. To that end, I find this one zoom lens to be incredibly boring compared to Leica’s Apochromatic lenses for the L-mount. So I combined the Spektrem Effects Light Speed filter with the Prism FS Rose filter on the Sigma lens to spruce it up.

And the results? Well, you tell us!

To us, these photos are pretty fun! They’re all done with no post-production, so imagine what it could create if we did some editing to them!

Next, I tried the Spektrem Effects Light Speed filter on the Fujifilm X Pro 3 using the 27mm f2.8 R WR lens. If Leica’s colors weren’t already something to behold, then consider what Fujifilm’s film simulations do. Also consider the fact that the 27mm f2.8 has character to it already. This should be awesome, right?

As you can probably tell, the lens creates this prism-like effect to all the scenes it’s used with. And this can be a really fun and addicting effect.

The Spektrem Effects Light Speed filter is a fun tool I’m bound to use over and over again. I’ve bought a ton of prisms and filters over the years. Only a few get used consistently. And this one is bound to be one I end up really liking.

