I think lots of photographers just want to sit there and stare at a massive screen when they’re editing; at least those using PCs do. So that’s probably why the new HP 34″ Desktop PC will appeal to photographers; at least, that’s one reason. I mean, I’m an iMac user, but we don’t have a native 34″ display iMac. Beyond that, it just looks amazingly gorgeous. Plus, the specs are something to behold.

Specs on the New HP 34″ Desktop PC

Here are the specs you care about:

34″ display with 5K resolution (a bit behind the times if you ask me.)

Can use two detachable 16MP cameras that are configurable to be placed wherever you’d like them to.

Dynamic Voice Leveling, AI Noise Reduction, Low light and backlight adjustment

12th Gen Intel processor

NVIDIA GForce RTX graphics

Up to 128GB of DDR5 memory

24.36 lbs

This is a flat screen monitor

98% DCI-P3 display

Non-touch screen, apparently

128 GB DDR5-4800 SDRAM; 4 SODIMM Slots; Transfer rates up to 4000 MT/sAll slots are customer accessible/ upgradeable. Supports dual channel memory

Supports 2 M.2 NVMeTM SSDs up to 4TB (2x2TB)

2x ThunderboltTM 4 with USB4TM Type-C® 40Gbps signalling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPortTM 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge)

4x SuperSpeed USB Type-A 10Gbps signalling rate

1x RJ-45

1x HDMI 2.0/2.1 out

1x headphone/microphone combo

SD memory card reader

1x SuperSpeed USB Type-C® 5Gbps signaling rate;

2x SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate (Battery Charging 1.2)

Wired LAN: Integrated Gigabit Ethernet LAN (RTL8111HSH-CG)

Wi-Fi: Intel® Wi-Fi 610 AX201 802.11ax 2×2 with Bluetooth® 5 M.2 Combo Card

The HP 34″ Desktop PC is Something Apple Needs to Answer

Let’s really look at this! HP has a built-in SD card reader, which is super nice. Then there are Thunderbolt ports, gigabit ethernet, HDMI, just to continue the list. Beyond that, you can add up to 4TB of space, and there’s tons of RAM available. That’s absolutely incredible! Couple this with the two cameras, and you’ve got something that a content creator would love. Plus, photographers really care about all the rest. The odd thing, if anything, is the lots of type A USB ports.

All of this is obviously more than enough to run Capture One, Lightroom, Photoshop, and more. My bigger concern as a creative journalist is ensuring that the screen can match what an Apple device looks like. Of course, this is quite a capable display. But let’s be honest, most creatives view their images on Apple devices. The same applies to our collaborators and teammates. So if something looks one way on the HP 34″ Desktop PC then it might look different on an Apple device. Calibrating the display is annoying maintenance, but that’s part of what comes with using a PC: maintenance.

I own both an Apple iMac and a gaming PC. The Apple device takes care of maintenance issues pretty much automatically, while the PC nags me like the child I never wanted or had. But this is a Windows OS problem.

Granted, Apple isn’t perfect either. But the reason why I’d go to Windows is for the touchscreen interface at times. However, with this display on the HP 34″ Desktop PC, that touchscreen interface seems to be gone from the spec sheet that we got. Meanwhile, creatives and photographers have wanted Mac OS to go touch capable for a long time now.

We’re going to consider calling in the HP 34″ Desktop PC for testing. And overall, I think it’s going to be a PC that photographers quietly get on line for to wait for theirs.