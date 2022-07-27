This Nikon Lens Does a Fine Job for Wildlife Photography

Slap the Nikon Z 70-200mm f2.8 lens on your camera, set it to DX mode, and you’ll have a wonderful option for photographing birds. What’s more, astrophotographers and landscape photographers are bound to like the Nikon 14-24mm f2.8 lens. But there’s more! If you haven’t tried the Nikon 40mm f2, then you’re seriously missing out! There are a few Nikon rebates coming to an end next week! For starters, the brand new Nikon Z30 is available with a lens and a rebate. And there are other Nikon cameras and lenses with rebates too right now. In fact, there’s quite a bit available at various price points, which means there’s something for everyone. Take a look after the jump!

These rebates end July 31st.

The Phoblographer’s Cheap Photo Deals are designed to give you some of the best deals on photography gear we find. We spend a literal business day researching the most attractive camera deals, lens price drops, and all other sales. Some of the gear is brand new. Other times we’ll share used or refurbished products at good prices. Our Cheap Photo Deals are different from The Phoblographer’s thoroughly researched Feature Roundups. If we’ve tested a unit, we may link to our reviews and coverage in our Cheap Photo Deals. With our Feature Roundups, we’re guaranteed to have used the product — often exhaustively. The site may receive affiliate commission payments if you make a purchase. These help us keep the staff fairly compensated, the server bill paid, and us continually delivering content.