This Nikon Lens Does a Fine Job for Wildlife Photography

Slap the Nikon Z 70-200mm f2.8 lens on your camera, set it to DX mode, and you’ll have a wonderful option for photographing birds. What’s more, astrophotographers and landscape photographers are bound to like the Nikon 14-24mm f2.8 lens. But there’s more! If you haven’t tried the Nikon 40mm f2, then you’re seriously missing out! There are a few Nikon rebates coming to an end next week! For starters, the brand new Nikon Z30 is available with a lens and a rebate. And there are other Nikon cameras and lenses with rebates too right now. In fact, there’s quite a bit available at various price points, which means there’s something for everyone. Take a look after the jump!
These rebates end July 31st.
|Product
|JUL 2022
|D7500 w/18-140
(1582)
|$100 Instant Savings $1,399.95
|D7500 18-55VR & 70-300VR
(13543 or 13560)
|$100 Instant Savings $1,399.95
|MB-D16
(27154)
|$200 Instant Savings $139.95 Stand Alone
|D780
(1618)
|$100 Instant Savings $2,199.95
|D850
(1585)
|$200 Instant Savings $2,799.95
|Z 30 16-50mm + 50-200mm VR Kit
(1743)
|$100 Instant Savings $1099.95
|Z 50 16-50mm + 50-200mm VR Kit
(1632)
|$150 Instant Savings $1,199.95
|Z5 Body
(1649)
|$100 Instant Savings $1,299.95
|Z5 24-50mm
(1642)
|$100 Instant Savings $1,599.95
|Z5 24-200mm
(1641)
|$100 Instant Savings $2.099.95
|Z6 Body
(1595)
|$400 Instant Savings $1,599.95
|Z6 24-70mm Lens Kit
(1598)
|$400 Instant Savings $2,199.95
|Z7 Body
(1591)
|$300 Instant Savings $2,499.95
|Z7 24-70mm Lens Kit
(1594)
|$300 Instant Savings $3,099.95
|FTZ Mount Adapter
(4185)
|$50 Instant Savings $199.95
with purchase of any Nikon Z Series Mirrorless Camera
|** New** FTZ Mount Adapter
(4264)
|$50 Instant Savings $199.95
with purchase of any Nikon Z Series Mirrorless Camera
|DX AF-S 18-140VR
(2213)
|$100 Instant Savings $399.95/purchased with any Nikon D-SLR
|Z 28mm f2.8
(20101)
|$50 Instant Savings $249.95
|Z 40mm f/2
(20102)
|$50 Instant Savings $249.95
|Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR
(20104)
|$200 Instant Savings $399.95
with purchase of Nikon Z50 or Zfc Mirrorless Camera Bodies
|Z 24-70mm f/4 S
(20072)
|$400 Instant Savings $599.95
with purchase of Nikon Z 5, Z9 Mirrorless Camera Body
|Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 S
(20096)
|$100 Instant Savings $299.95
with purchase of Nikon Z5, Z6, Z6 II, Z7, Z7 II, Z9 Mirrorless Camera Bodies
|Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 S
(20092)
|$100 Instant Savings $799.95
with purchase of Nikon Z5, Z6, Z6 II, Z7, Z7 II, Z9 Mirrorless Camera Bodies
|Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S
(20097)
|$200 Instant Savings $999.95
|Z 70-200mm f/2.8 S
(20091)
|$200 Instant Savings $899.95
with purchase of Nikon Z5, Z6, Z6 II, Z7, Z7 II, Z9 Mirrorless Camera Bodies
|AF-S 14-24 f2.8G
(2163)
|$300 Instant Savings $3,299.95
|AF-P 70-300mm VR f4.5-5.6E
(20068)
|$450 Instant Savings $1,899.95
