It’s sometimes really hard to get excited about flashes. But the Godox Lux Senior is not only completely different from most of what’s out there, but it looks super cool. Trailing on the success of the Lux Junior announcement, the Godox Lux Senior holistically embraces the retro look and design. But it also brings some modern advancements. And if you were a fan of the old Vivitar 283 or Vivitar 285 flash, then you’ll probably really like the Godox Lux Senior.

Subscribers get some sweet perks and are automatically entered into contests!. Download our app for iOS, iPad, and Android and get no banner ads for $24.99/year.

Godox Lux Senior Tech Specs

Here are some important tech specs and facts to know about the new Godox Lux Senior flash:

Retro design

USB-C port

A manual flash output that tells you what to set the flash to based on the ISO and aperture

Beauty dish style silver reflector attached

Bare-bulb flash output, but it’s not very powerful at only GN14.

You can use it off-camera with a radio transmitter and a sync cable. Or with a bracket next to your camera using said sync cable.

Both Auto flash mode and manual flash modes are possible

Below are the tech specs straight from the press release:

Model Lux Senior GN (1/1 level) GN14(ISO100, in meters) Lithium battery 3.7V 1700mAh Input Parameter 5V ⎓ 2A Flash power 7 levels: 1/1-1/64 CCT 6000K ± 200K Focal length 28mm (fixed value) Panel display Power: Full, 1/2, 1/4, 1/8, 1/16, 1/32, 1/64 Aperture: F2-16 Distance: 0.5m, 0.7m, 1m, 1.5m, 2m, 3m, 4m Auto f2.8 ISO100 (default value in A auto flash mode) Optical flash S1 optical control / S2 optical control Working environment temperature -10℃~50℃ Recycle time (Max. level) <3S Full power flash times (1/1 level) 150 times Battery charging temperature range 0℃-60℃ SYNC Hotshoe, SYNC cable Dimension 84mm*114mm*176mm Net weight 227g

Why This is the Coolest Flash Ever

I think that everyone that said that all Godox does is create stuff that other brands rip off of can be quiet now. Further, I think that everyone who states that Godox rips off of other brands should also be quiet. Seriously, this is one of the most exciting flashes to come out in a while. I’ve missed my Vivitar 285hv and how insanely simple it was to use. What’s more, I’ve wanted more retro-style products for a long time. Most importantly, I’ve wanted cross compatibility without needing to pay an arm and a leg for this trigger and that transmitter. The grind to get things working together becomes way too pedantic after some time. And the Godox Lux Senior is making that pretty simple.

While this the Godox Lux Senior flash looks very cool, there are a few things that are concerning to me. First off, the rest of the staff and I demand a lot from our products. So we care a whole lot about durability. I don’t think many of us have used a flash on-camera in the rain, but I’ve absolutely used them off-camera in the rain. Further, the power output seems a bit weak to me. Guide Number 14 isn’t all that powerful at all. But considering the specs, and if you use it with a lens that’s faster than f2, you should theoretically be alright. However, our staff will have to put that to the test. Brittany, Hillary, Feroz, and I are all trained strobists. I’d like to think that over the past decade that our blog posts have probably helped a lot of people learn to light.

We’re not sure on the official pricing yet, but we’re surely calling one in for review.