When photographers shoot landscape photography, they often want full-frame or medium format. The reason for this is often because they want to edit their photos in post-production. Full-frame cameras give a whole lot of versatility throughout the workflow. With that said, we’ve reviewed the best full-frame cameras for landscape photography. And to help you figure out what to get, we’re rounding them up right here for you.

How We Chose the Best Full Frame Cameras for Landscape Photography

For some insight into how we chose the best full frame cameras for landscape photography, check this out below:

Our ethics don’t allow us to talk about products we haven’t reviewed within these roundups. Lucky for you, we’ve tested every camera on the market. Every single photo in this roundup was shot by our staff during our review process. And each section has a hyperlink to our reviews so you can make an informed purchasing decision for yourself.

The Sony a7r IV is one of the best full frame cameras for landscape photography due to its massive amount of resolution. You’ll be able to make huge prints with it.

The Canon EOS R5 is one of the best full frame cameras for landscape photography because of its resolution and stellar colors.

The Nikon z7 II is one of the best full frame cameras for landscape photography because of its beautiful lens selection. We think you’re really going to like these.

The Leica SL2 is one of the best full frame cameras for landscape photography because of its insane durability and highly detailed images.

Sony a7r IV

Pros

Improved ergonomics

Blazing fast autofocus

Excellent weather sealing

Anti-flicker shooting

Dual UHS-II SD card slots

More resolution than most photographers will need

Cons

Limited touchscreen functionality: You still can’t navigate the menus or interact with the display.

Large file sizes (to be expected)

How’s the Image Quality?

In our review, we state:

“The combination of 61 megapixels with 15 stops of dynamic range means that the RAW files produced by the Sony A7R IV will provide a lot of information to work with during post-processing. Obviously, these files are quite large, with uncompressed RAW files averaging 120 MB in size. They will likely bring slower computers to their knees, but if your computer has the horsepower there are lots of details you can bring out of the highlight and shadow areas. For most photographers, that’s more information than they’ll ever need. If you happen to be in a situation where your only recourse is to recover details during post-production (see the included examples above and below), there’s thankfully plenty of it.”

Canon EOS R5

Pros

Well built

Excellent battery life

So intuitive for a Canon shooter

Feels very good in the hand

Image stabilization is pretty much second to none.

Wonderful menu systems

Excellent details

Weather sealed

Reliable

Canon’s Mobile App connection setup is as simple as ever.

Doesn’t overheat with short clips

Wifi sending of full HD video is pretty fast

High ISO RAW files hold a fair amount of data. There’s great dynamic range and colors, but the noise is a bit painful.

Wireless RAW file transmission with Capture One 22

Cons

The joystick is in an odd spot.

In some ways feels like an old 60D, but it’s totally not.

I personally feel the magnification button is in an odd spot.

Can’t transfer 8K video via Wifi

4K movie clips shorter than 30 seconds take a while to send, and then ultimately don’t end up on your phone.

High ISO Raw files above 12,800 tend to get a bit messy.

The price is a bit high at $3,899.

How’s the Image Quality?

In our review, we state:

“It was only when editing these RAW files that I started to remember how beautiful Canon’s colors can be. With my Canon EOS R, I don’t edit all that much. But the RAW files from the Canon EOS R5 remind me of the Canon 5D Mk II in some ways. If you make the white balance nice and warm, human skin looks radiant. Editing the color channels lets you create even more vivid colors. It’s why I fell in love with Canon many years ago. And with this, I feel like I’ve got a true successor to what I used to own.”

Nikon z7 II

Pros

A much-improved autofocus system

Durable magnesium alloy build with weather-sealing

Image quality is great, especially with native Z lenses

In-body image stabilization

Dual card slots with XQD/CF Express and SD

Cons

While improved, the autofocus isn’t as good as Canon’s R series.

Eyepiece rubber sometimes blocks the eye sensor

Viewfinder blacks out

How’s the Image Quality?

In our review, we state:

“Like the first generation, I was impressed by the images coming from the 45.7-megapixel full-frame sensor. The dynamic range is good, with lots of wiggle room in the RAW files. With the high megapixel count, photos are incredibly detailed. The dual processors manage high ISOs pretty well.”

Leica SL2

Pros

It’s built like a tank.

Once you get the philosophy behind its creation, you start to understand the things that set it apart.

You can hammer nails in with it. Well, not really.

Very well weather sealed

Fantastic image quality

Pretty good battery life

Access to a lot of great lenses

Image stabilization is very good.

The most finely detailed high ISO files that we’ve seen when printing

Cons

Nearly $6,000

Autofocus isn’t that of a nearly $6,000 camera, but it’s better than Panasonic’s.

The menu system and interface are things you need to wrap your head around.

No multiple exposure mode

I wish I could constantly see the information displayed in Menu 1.

The sensor is bound to get dirty.

It’s big and heavy.

I don’t want to carry it around for a long period of time.

The big size makes it a pain on trips.

No flip or tilt screen

How’s the Image Quality?

In our review, we state:

“The Leica SL2 is a camera that landscape photographers, cityscape shooters, portrait photographers and documentary photographers who slow down will truly appreciate. Every RAW file sings with information in it. Lots of highlight and shadow details can be recovered from them. Additionally, it handles noise very well. However, it’s not the best at handling noise. Sony still does a better job. But when I look at the image files, I get more details from images at ISO 3200 and beyond. And while there is surely more image noise vs Panasonic’s options, it’s not awful.”

