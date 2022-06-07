The summer is here! That means longer days for you to go shoot out and about. If you’re treking into the mountains to experience the night sky, you’ll want something much better than your phone. So we’re rounding up the best cameras for summer 2022 and all the cool things you’ll do. We’ve tested every camera on the market right now, and we’re ensuring that you have the right one for your trips.

How We Chose the Best Cameras for Summer

Here’s some insight into how we selected the best cameras for summer 2022 that we think you’ll love:

Our staff doesn’t recommend anything that we haven’t tried ourselves. To that end, all the photos in this roundup were shot by our staff. There are links to our full reviews as well.

The best cameras for summer 2022 are all weather resistant to a point. The OM System OM1 and Leica Q2 are IP rated and incredibly durable.

We’re focusing on lightweight cameras with weather resistance, which is what we didn’t include anything in this list from Canon. But the time you attach weather resistant lenses from Canon, the package becomes really heavy.

The autofocus on all of these cameras is more than good enough to get the shots that you need.

All of these cameras charge via USB-C. That means that you can charge it easily when you’re on the go.

Trust us, when we say that we’ve reviewed tons of cameras. You can search our reviews index if you’d like. But we’ve thought carefully about this list for the best cameras for summer 2022. These are truly the best ones you can get right now.

Sony a7 IV: The Perfect Balance

Pros

Face detection and tracking

Animal face detection and tracking

Bird face and eye detection

Metering

Updated OLED screen and menu

Comfortable grip

Suitable for a variety of applications

Weather-sealed and sensor dust issue is improved

Fast autofocus

Impressive Dynamic Range

Sharp – almost too sharp for some womens’ portraits

In-camera skin softening to combat incredibly sharp skin pores

Cons

High ISO performance could be better

Color noise in out-of-focus areas at lower ISOs

Shutter freezes and the camera becomes unresponsive at times when shooting bracketed

High burst mode currently only works if shooting compressed RAW

What Do We Think?

In our review, we state:

“The long-anticipated Sony a7 IV is finally here and aims to bridge the gap for still photographers and videographers. It’s received a bit of a facelift with a beautiful, new OLED screen and a more comfortable grip. The updated face and animal detection with tracking is impressive and fun. It now comes with in-camera skin smoothing to significantly reduce post-processing time. Plus, its price is pretty great for an all-in-one option.”

OM System OM1: For the Great Outdoors

Pros

This new menu system is amazing

So much autofocus versatility with scene selection!

So small and well built!

A great amount of buttons, but it probably could’ve done with even more

There’s finally an rating system that’s easy to access!

Weather sealing is some of the best on the market.

An incredibly lightweight camera with OM’s lenses

When the autofocus sensitivity is increased, this camera is a beast at photographing and locking onto birds. But it’s still not on par with Sony and Canon.

Autofocus is better for moving vehicles than flying birds simply because birds are a smaller part of the frame typically.

Dramatically improved high ISO output

Autofocus tracked a cat walking towards me pretty well. It works but it’s buggy at times just like Sony, Canon, and Nikon.

The cameras computational photography capabilities are so incredibly fun.

The cleanest high ISO print we’ve ever gotten from a Micro Four Thirds camera at ISO 6400.

Face detection is better than Nikon, Fujifilm, and Panasonic. It’s not quite on par with Canon, Sony, and Leica.

Low light AF sensitivity works well, but that’s because it negates the exposure preview setting after a while.

THEY FINALLY FIXED FOCUS PEAKING ZOMGWTFBBQ!!!!

Capture One support is absolutely incredible.

Cons

Olympus went and made an awesome menu system but didn’t make it touch compatible.

Separates bird and animal detection

Bird detection is very difficult to use when a teleconverter is attached.

Animal and bird detection is a bit better than with Nikon and Panasonic, but still behind both Canon and Sony.

No sensor protection when the camera is turned off. Come on, folks! How do you make a camera with an insane IP durability rating and not protect the sensor?

C-AF with Tracking isn’t the best. Tracking moving birds is tough and almost impossible.

Image stabilization at very slow shutter speeds doesn’t seem as great as previous Olympus cameras, but is still very good.

What Do We Think?

In our review, we state:

“The OM System OM1 brings a ton of features that no other camera system has. It delivers it all in a small package while also offering a ton of lenses. It’s not perfect, but most of the problems can be fixed with firmware updates that hopefully come.”

Fujifilm X100V: Street Photography is Key

Pros

Feels good in the hand

Focuses quickly but the all wide tracking needs a revamp

Beautiful overall

I like this new ISO dial

So simple to use

Image quality is nice so far

Built in ND filter option

With the right tweaks the autofocus can be very good for street. I recommend tweaking the tracking sensitivity and using a specific spot set to the largest area and in the center. Then AF-C Mode.

I’m finding autofocus with the OVF to be faster than with the EVF

Touchscreen focusing is wonderful in protests

At $1,349, it’s very worth it

Cons

Battery life drains too fast

Could use a leatherette grip and not this plastic fantastic stuff

Exposure compensation dial needs a lock button

Touchscreen menu is needed

Maybe even a few more Fn buttons

Viewfinder diopter adjustment doesn’t lock

When you set the camera to viewfinder only for shooting and LCD for playback, the menu system works only in the viewfinder.

There are situations where Image Stabilization would really benefit this camera due to the quick “hit and run” style of shooting

LCD needs to adapt to lighting automatically

Autofocus suffers in very low lighting and in zone setting. You need to use the focus point setting otherwise. This is where Canon and Sony are ahead still.

What Do We Think?

In our review, we state:

“The Fujifilm X100v is the closest thing that we have to a perfect point and shoot on the market. It’s got great autofocus capabilities, wonderful image quality, weather sealing, a revamped lens, and a simple interface. What more could you need?”

Leica Q2: Leica Quality Meets Modern Tech

Pros

Good image quality, though arguably better offerings from competitors

Weather sealed

Feels nice in the hands

Beautiful

The lens is exceptional

Cons

This is questionable, but the Leica Q2 could have really used a joystick. Not everyone wants to manually focus the lens instead.

High ISO output is a bit under par

The LCD screen is pretty low resolution

Autofocus in very low light isn’t great

Could have used a few more function buttons

What Do We Think?

In our review, we state:

“The Leica Q2 is a pretty good camera; but I couldn’t recommend it for all types of professional work. In some ways, I think that the lens is holding it back. Optically speaking I think it needs an upgrade though it can deliver beautiful image quality. The near 50MP sensor is quite a lot to handle and it shows. Then there is fantastic weather sealing. But overall, the autofocus falls short at times and the RAW file versatility isn’t all there. In fact, I’d argue that the Leica M10 has a more versatile sensor.”

The Phoblographer’s various product round-up features are done in-house. Our philosophy is simple: you wouldn’t get a Wagyu beef steak review from a lifelong vegetarian. And you wouldn’t get photography advice from someone who doesn’t touch the product. We only recommend gear we’ve fully reviewed. If you’re wondering why your favorite product didn’t make the cut, there’s a chance it’s on another list. If we haven’t reviewed it, we won’t recommend it. This method keeps our lists packed with industry-leading knowledge. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.