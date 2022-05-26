Grab a Fujifilm XT3 WW Before Father’s Day!

Are you a world traveler who loves Fujifilm? Then consider the XT3 WW edition. They’re still moving and available! The Fujifilm XT3 WW is a special edition of the XT3, sort of. Fujifilm basically removed the battery charger so that it could be a single SKU worldwide. Instead, you’re just getting the USB Port cable. And that’s fine if you charge your cameras via USB the way I do. If that interests you, they’re on sale right now in two different configurations. Check out our review! This sale ends on June 5th, so act quick!