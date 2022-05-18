Here’s a Great Fuji Camera for Travel Photographers!

Are you a world traveler and love Fujifilm? Then consider the XT3 WW edition. They’re still moving and available! The Fujifilm XT3 WW is a special edition of the XT3 (sort of). Fujifilm basically removed the battery charger so that it could be a single SKU worldwide. So, you’re just getting the USB Port cable. And that’s fine if you charge your cameras via USB. If that interests you, they’re on sale right now in two different configurations. Check out our review! This sale ends on June 5th, so act quick!