The Best Instax Cameras for Your Next Party

Is there anything as fun as Instax cameras? Probably not. They give you the instant gratification of digital and the analog fun of film. They also come in a variety of sizes and shapes. We think Instax cameras are wonderful, and we think you’ll love these at your next party. Take a look at this roundup!

We hate banner ads too. Download our app for iOS, iPad, and Android and get no banner ads for $24.99/year.

Pro Tips on Using Instax Cameras at Parties

If you’re looking to have some fun at a party or wedding, Instax cameras are the way to go. Here are some tips for using them:

If you’re curious about how we’re recommending these products, they’re based on our actual reviews. Our staff has shot all the photos for this roundup and we’ve done the legwork. Each section has a link to our full reviews.

Instax film is actually incredibly sharp, but plastic lenses don’t make it look sharp. Still, they can make people look really nice. Further, the format makes it difficult for someone to look bad.

Instax film is different from Polaroid film. They’re different sizes. However, Instax is closer to the original formula and much less temperamental than the new stuff.

Instax film comes in both color and monochrome.

At a party, make sure the flash is on and just have fun.

Lastly, you don’t need to shake the instant film once it’s printed. Just keep it warm.

Lomography Lomo’Instant Square

Pros

Really cool design

Analog imagery!

Fantastically sharp lens

A fair amount of settings

Compacts down to fit into a jacket pocket

Cons

Focusing can be difficult.

Even though the bellows are well built, I wonder about their long-term durability.

While this isn’t a con per se, I really want an all manual version of this camera.

In our review, we state:

“So what’s great about this camera? The lens: it’s incredibly sharp and when you add flash to the scene it’s going to deliver sharpness that rivals many cameras out there. In fact, the imaging area is slightly larger than 6×6 medium format. For that reason, I wish there were manual controls. But that isn’t happening anytime soon if my conversations with Lomography’s owners were any hint at the future. Still, I have to admit, if you were to take this image quality and put it against Fujifilm’s, the Lomography Lomo’Instant Square will win each and every time.”

Buy Now

Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo

Pros

Attractive design

It’s a great hybrid instant camera and smartphone printer

Exposure compensation from -2 to +2

Macro function

The built-in optional lenses and filters are fun

User-friendly app works well

Ability to transfer printed images with the white frame to your phone

Cons

Battery life isn’t great

No optical viewfinder

Cannot edit in-camera before printing

The app doesn’t have the stickers feature that the Instax Link Wide printer has.

In our review, we state:

“The image quality of the Instax Mini Evo when printed on Instax Mini film is very good. The finished results with the plastic lens are a testament to just how good Instax is. Ironically, that consistency is why some opt for the unpredictability of competitors like Polaroid.”

Buy Now

Fujifilm Instax Mini 40

Pros

It’s very nice looking.

Your friends will be jelly of your pretty camera.

Cons

It spits out the same images every other Instax camera does.

In our review, we state:

“The really nice thing about the Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 is that it’s pretty impossible to mess up. You load the film using the color-coded sections. Then you turn the camera on using a button by the lens, which also extends the lens. If you want to power it down, you push the lens back in. That’s it.”

Buy Now

The Phoblographer’s various product round-up features are done in-house. Our philosophy is simple: you wouldn’t get a Wagyu beef steak review from a lifelong vegetarian. And you wouldn’t get photography advice from someone who doesn’t touch the product. We only recommend gear we’ve fully reviewed. If you’re wondering why your favorite product didn’t make the cut, there’s a chance it’s on another list. If we haven’t reviewed it, we won’t recommend it. This method keeps our lists packed with industry-leading knowledge. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.