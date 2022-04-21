Fujifilm X-Summit 2022 Should Be Great! Here’s What We Expect!

If there were ever an event that a Fujifilm user could be hyped for, it would be the Fujifilm X-Summit. This is a time when we see and hear about some of the most exciting products Fujifilm has to offer. It’s how we first heard about the X Pro 3 (my favorite camera from Fujifilm yet). And this year, we’re expecting to see some big things. Fujifilm has been concentrating on its higher-end products. Strategically, this makes sense since they’re in demand and they bring in the most money. When resources and components are scarce, it’s the right path to sustainability. With that said, here’s what we expect from Fujifilm X-Summit in late May.

A Fujifilm XH1 Successor

It’s about time! The Fujifilm XH1 is more or less obsolete. Back in 2020, the Fujifilm XH1 helped get Yasuyoshi Chuba the World Press Photo Award. But the XT4 has outdone it in nearly every single way. So we need a new one.

The Fujifilm XH2, as it’s reported to be called, should have a more video-centric twist. Considering Fujifilm has made all these new lenses with a linear motor and is pushing them for video, this all adds up.

We’re curious to see if the Fujifilm X-Summit brings us the new XH2. But we’re also curious about whether it’s going to have the same sensor as the other cameras.

A Fujifilm 18-120mm Lens

Fujifilm’s lens roadmap tells us an 18-120mm lens of some sort is coming this year. For photographers who love to photowalk, this is great news! We wonder, however, about how big a lens like this might be. We also wonder if it will be bundled in as a kit.

A Fujifilm 150-600mm Lens

This is a lens we’re most interested in! The lens roadmap says a 150-600mm lens is on the way. This would be ideal for birding, sports, and so much more. But then that would also mean Fujifilm needs to revamp their tracking autofocus and more. Maybe we’ll finally get features like Bird-AF, Animal-AF, and enhancements with body-tracking. Leica and Panasonic have body tracking, and it’s very good.

A Fujifilm GF 20-35mm Lens

We have to admit we’re not so excited about a lens like this. It’s wonderful that Fujifilm continues to develop the GF lens lineup, but it needs more excitement. This lens will be a welcome addition for landscape photographers and architectural shooters, but with such a small range, we hope it’s something revolutionary.

More Details About the GF 55mm f1.7 and Tilt-Shift Lens

In 2023, Fujifilm is said to be announcing its new 55mm f1.7 and tilt-shift lens for the GF format. Tilt-shift has been long overdue at this point. But so too have more f1.7 lenses. We’re glad they’re coming, and we hope they’re not incredibly huge. GF format isn’t much bigger than full-frame 35mm. And no engineer or tech rep has been able to explain why lenses like this are so difficult to make.

The Fujifilm X-Summit for 2022

Overall, we think the X-series cameras are going to steal the show. Fujifilm knows better than to make an announcement that won’t be so thrilling. I hope I’m wrong about the XH2. I sincerely hope it’s going to be something revolutionary. Will I buy it? Probably not. I’m a big fan of the rangefinder-style bodies. But if something about the XH2 is really unique, I may consider it.