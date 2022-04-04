Sexual vs Sensual? Brittany Smith on Inside the Photographer’s Mind

On this week’s episode of Inside the Photographer’s Mind, we’re joined by our Reviews Writer, Brittany Smith. It’s Brittany’s second appearance on the podcast, and she returns to discuss the gear she’s currently testing, her first camera, and a polarizing debate in photography. It’s a packed show full of great photography conversation. Below is an overview of what to expect.

Brittany Smith on the Fuji 35-70mm GFX

We open the show by discussing the Fujinon 35-70mm GFX, a lens built for Fujifilm’s medium format cameras. Smith only just received the lens, so our discussion was more of a quick first impression rather than an in-depth review. Her initial reactions were positive in terms of build quality. It feels premium in the hand, and the zoom ring moves smoothly without issues. Smith will be testing the lens in the cold and rain, in low light, and pretty much in every other environment you can think of. Keep an eye out for the full review.

Brittany Smith on the Panasonic 24mm f1.8

We move onto another lens Brittany Smith has been testing, the Panasonic 24mm f1.8. She was very much impressed with the lens and put it to the test in a landscape environment. Asking who the lens is for, we discussed how it’s perfect for landscape photographers as well as candid photographers who shoot in low-light situations. It’s a little too wide for portraits, with Smith saying she wouldn’t go wider than 28mm for a full-body portrait. We also cover the different film simulations in Panasonic cameras, and how they compare to Sony’s and Fujifilm’s.

On the topic of portraits, Smith takes us through some posing techniques. A common issue new photographers face is knowing what to do with their subject’s hands. Smith shares tips for posing women and men, and shows exactly how to position their hands. It’s best to watch the video version of the podcast to better understand what to do on your next portrait shoot.

On Her First Camera

Brittany Smith takes a little trip down memory land and tells us about her first camera. At the age of 18, she took out a $3,500 loan and purchased the Hasselblad 501CM. On why she chose that camera, she explains she bought it on impulse after being interested in photography. Her friend mentioned medium format cameras, and her father loved Hasselblad, so her decision was made with relative ease. It all paid off, as Brittany has gone on to have a successful career in the field.

On Sexual vs Sensual

We close the show by discussing a polarizing topic that pertains to portraiture: is it sexual or sensual?

Many photographers have taken advantage of the female form to sell sex in order to gain popularity or income. Smith discusses how we can move forward as an industry and photograph sex and the female body in a way that does not exploit or objectify. We also look at how photography plays a pivotal role in shaping gender ideals and expectations, and every photographer must move society forward with health and equality in mind.

If you have supported the show by subscribing to our channels, we’re truly grateful. We’ll continue to bring your the best guests in the space. Hit play on the video and audio player and enjoy the episode. See you next time!