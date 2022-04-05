My Beautiful Dream of the Perfect Leica Camera

If you look at the state of Leica cameras right now, you’ll see a carefully selected set of items. Their cameras are great in so many ways. But for lots of photographers, they’re still not perfect. I’m not talking about the folks who won’t buy them, I’m geeking out here with the folks who adore Leica cameras from the start. In this post, I discuss my idea for the perfect Leica camera. It addresses some of the problems found in the Leica M11 and the Leica Q2. Most of all, it feeds into the gear acquisition syndrome we have, but doesn’t encourage us to be irresponsible.

Take the Leica Q2

Leica built the Leica Q system many years ago. For some, it’s the perfect camera. The Leica Q2 improved over that. Wedding photographers and others talk it up, and every time it’s in my hands I fall for it a little more. It feels like a modernized Leica M. Now, the Leica M is an exquisite camera. And by all means, before we go on, please understand I’m not saying Leica should get rid of the other M-series cameras. Instead, let’s call this the Leica Q-CL (because the Q2 is smaller than the M).

Anyway, though, we’re starting out with the body and full electronics of the Leica Q2.

Give It the Leica M-Mount

We’re removing the excellent autofocusing lens on the Leica Q2, and we’re replacing it with an M-mount. Indeed, the lens is part of what makes the Q2 special. It’s sharp, versatile, can shoot macro stuff, and autofocus quickly with the latest firmware updates. But, we’re removing the Leica Q2’s lens and giving the Leica Q-CL an M-mount. This means it would be able to use many different lenses, like the 50mm f2 Summicron-APO and a bunch more.

On top of that, we’re using an EVF. If Leica adds a joystick, it will make selecting the focusing area more straightforward. A photographer will be able to magnify anywhere in the frame, focus, and then shoot.

What would be even more tempting is giving the Leica Q-CL internal 64GB storage.

Let’s also be honest here; it doesn’t need autofocus. If you’re buying a Leica, then you understand the tactile functionality of it. You’re purchasing a passion product that can take beautiful photos. Leica cameras are a tactile experience that Sony, Canon, and Nikon can’t even comprehend. If someone says they’re paying all that money and there is no autofocus, they don’t get it. And that’s fine.

Weather Seal the Mount

Finally, Leica would add some sort of weather-resistance to the mount. If we’re really dreaming big, then they’ll also start delivering a line of Leica M-mount lenses with complete weather sealing. We know it’s possible, and we know Leica’s durability is undoubtedly very high. But let’s make it official! Even if you’re not taking your camera into the rain, the weather-resistance would maintain functionality for a longer period of time.