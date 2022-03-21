Expert Tips for Newborn Photography

Newborn photography has the power to capture these little bundles of joy and their true, natural beauty. One way to do this is by using a photo backdrop. A backdrop is anything behind the subject of a photograph that sets the mood or tone for the subject. A newborn photography backdrop is an excellent addition to a newborn photographer’s equipment. This article will discuss some tips on newborn photography and choosing a backdrop.

How to Do Newborn Photography

Here’s what you need to know to take your newborn photography to new heights.

Keep Props Simple, Soft, and in Neutral Colors

Your goal is to make your baby look good; don’t distract from that by using articles of clothing, decorations, or other items that may draw attention away from the baby.

Use Heater or Air Conditioner

Keep the space warm (or cool!). Babies tend to feel more comfortable in warmer temperatures, especially if they’re a bit young. We suggest setting up your shot near a heater or air conditioner so that you can adjust the temperature as needed.

Get Down on the New Baby’s Eye Level

When taking photos of newborns, it’s essential to get down on your knees so that you can look into the camera at eye level with the baby. That will make for a more intimate and relaxed photo. If you want to be more creative, you can do a fantastic shot where you put the camera in a high-speed photography mode, next to a crying baby. The camera will take pictures of the baby as they cry and slow down the frames, so it looks like the baby is yawning in slow motion.

Use a Soft Light Source

One of the most important things to remember is that you should always use a soft light source, whether it’s natural sunlight or a professional-quality strobe. The light should come in from a 45 to 90-degree angle so that you can catch the contours and shadows of your subject’s face and body.

Be Patient

Newborns are notoriously grumpy. It’s up to you to make them smile. Make sure the baby is comfortable. If the baby isn’t happy, wait before taking any shots.

How to Choose a Backdrop for Newborn Photography

Your backdrop is one of the essential elements in your newborn photo setup because it will determine how the shot is composed and how the final images look. Here are tips on choosing backdrops.

Match Your Overall Photography Style With Color and Style

The first step in choosing a backdrop for newborns is considering how it will fit into your overall photography style. If your work has a generally bright, airy feel, then a neutral-colored background is going to be ideal. If you prefer a more stylized look, though, you might want to try something more bold or colorful, like abstract texture backdrops.

Firmness

Pick something that can stand up to heavy use. While you might want a soft blanket for wrapping the baby up, you will want something more durable as an actual backdrop. Cloth backdrops are less likely to fray as they are used over time, while paper backdrops can be cut down or torn off to save money.

Fabric Type

Widely considered the best material for a newborn backdrop, fabric works well in almost any situation. It's lightweight, easy to move around, breathable so the baby doesn't get too hot or sweaty, and can be folded up easily to store when not in use. Plus, the fabric is relatively inexpensive. The only potential downside is that material does tend to wrinkle easily.

Conclusion

In the end, if you want to be a good newborn photographer, you need to love what you do. Whether it’s because you want to preserve the memories for your clients or you want them to have beautiful images of their child that they won’t ever lose, it doesn’t matter. The most important thing is that you love newborn photography and are excited about photographing newborns every time.