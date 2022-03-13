One of the Most Versatile OM System Lenses Has a Rebate

I mean, who else makes a good 80-300mm f2.8 equivalent lens? There are lots of great rebates on the gear you want from the OM System, formerly called Olympus. For example, you can get the OMD EM1X for $1,300 off. That’s pretty nice! Then there are bundle deals and lenses with discounts. Save on the 100-400mm lens for example. Save on the 17mm f1.2 PRO lens if you like to shoot in super low light. We think there’s something here for everyone with these rebates. So check them out!

The Phoblographer’s Cheap Photo Deals posts focus on giving you some of the best deals on photography gear we find. We spend a literal business day researching the most attractive camera deals, lens price drops, and all other sales. Some of the gear is brand new. But other times we’ll share used or refurbished products at good prices. Our Cheap Photo Deals are different from The Phoblographer’s thoroughly researched Feature Roundups. If we’ve tested a unit, we may link to our reviews and coverage in our Cheap Photo Deals. With our Feature Roundups, we’re guaranteed to have used the product — often exhaustively. The site may receive affiliate commission payments if you make a purchase. These help us keep the staff fairly compensated, the server bill paid, and us continually delivering content.

These Instant Rebates last until March 27th, 2022.