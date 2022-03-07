Looking for a 40mm Lens? Here Are Some of the Best

There’s a trend amongst the photography community to start moving towards 40mm lenses. They’re the perfect balance between 35mm and 50mm lenses. They’re also close to being true normal for full-frame cameras. So what’s the best 40mm lens? Well, lucky for you, we’ve tested a lot of them. So we’re here to help you figure out which ones are best for you.

How We Chose the Best 40mm Lenses

Here’s some info on how we chose the best 40mm lenses.

Our roundups include only products we’ve fully reviewed. You’ll never see a product we haven’t fully reviewed in a roundup. We’re linking to each of our reviews as well.

This roundup is of the best 40mm lenses for mirrorless cameras. Yes, we know Sigma has one. But it’s basically just a DSLR version adapted otherwise. Further, we think Sigma’s lenses are generally too clinical.

All of the best 40mm lenses featured here are weather resistant. Our torture tests are often some of the most renowned in the photo industry.

For the most part, these lenses are pretty affordable. The 40mm lens still isn’t as mass produced as something like a nifty 50 though.

40mm lenses are a great spot for folks who want something between 35mm and 50mm lenses. Get the best of both worlds.

The product images and sample images in this round up of the best 40mm lenses were all shot by our staff of photographers.

Sony 40mm f2.5 G

Pros

Light and small

Aluminum build with unique hood design

Weather-sealed

Wider autofocus range than the similar 50mm

Sharp photos

Accurate color

Affordable

Cons

Not the brightest G series lens

Bokeh isn’t quite perfect

Some chromatic aberration

How’s the Image Quality?

In our review, we said:

“As one of the most affordable options in the G series, the Sony FE 40mm f2.5 delivers the same ultra sharpness as high-end lenses. The trade-off is a little sacrifice to the bokeh and some minor aberration.”

Zeiss 40mm f2 Batis

Pros

Weather sealing

Beautiful image quality overall, but still not as good as some other Zeiss lenses I’ve used

Versatile, and I’m glad Zeiss made this lens

Autofocus is good enough for professional work

Look at that bokeh!

Not badly priced at $1,299

Cons

Not as well built as some other lenses I’ve used

Not as sharp as I’d expect a Zeiss to be

Autofocus is a bit slow for fast paced street photography but not really for photojournalism

How’s The Image Quality?

In our review, we said:

“It has beautiful bokeh that the photographer can use to separate subject and background with ease. It focuses quickly in photojournalistic situational needs. And most of all, it boasts a heck of a lot of weather sealing.”

Nikon 40mm f2 Z

Pros

Durable, incredibly so!

Beautiful image quality

I like the colors.

Autofocus is great, but the smarts on the cameras aren’t so much when it comes to subject detection. However, it’s solid in the studio

Nice bokeh

It’s a 40mm!

Bro, it’s $299.99. Like, this is THE IMPULSE BUY lens from Nikon.

Cons

Autofocus on the Nikon z6 II is much improved, but still falls behind other brands for stuff like street photography

How’s The Image Quality?

In our review, we state:

“Can you tell that the Nikon 40mm f2 Z isn’t an S series lens? Well, it’s kind of tough to do that. The S series lenses seem to have this extraordinary aesthetic beauty that I can’t really put my finger on. But so too does the Nikon 40mm f2 Z. With that said, the lens is still clinically well developed.”

