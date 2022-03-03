Canon has always had one of the top names in the game for photojournalists. With their recent moves in the mirrorless camera world, they’re still making headlines for sure. Canon cameras have great things like eye-control autofocus and advanced AI built into the system. But which one is right for you? Well, we’ve got our round-up of the best Canon cameras for photojournalists to help you right here.

Canon EOS R3

Pros

Impressive autofocus performance with both action and low light

Face recognition works phenomenally, even on birds and in dark scenes

Reduced rolling shutter distortion and 1/180 flash sync with electronic shutter

Excellent noise reduction at high ISOs

Eye Control AF

Built-in vertical grip

Lots of great controls

Weather-sealed

Cons

Resolution is lower than competitors (but this is partially why low light quality is so great)

Higher learning curve

Hot shoe adapter recommended for weather-sealing with older flashes

Heavier and larger than the R5 and R6

Pricey

How’s the Autofocus?

In our review, we state:

“The R3’s autofocus is fast enough to keep up with its 30 fps burst speed. When photographing a horse and rider coming towards me at full burst speed, I had to throw away more shots from blinks than from rare autofocus misses. The R3 missed slightly more with the more erratic movement of a skateboarder. But, it still had very few misses. Just watching the tracking working inside the viewfinder or on the back of the screen is impressive.”

Canon EOS R5

Pros

Well built

Excellent battery life

So intuitive for a Canon shooter

Feels very good in the hand

Image stabilization is pretty much second to none

Wonderful menu systems

Excellent details

Weather sealed

Reliable

Canon’s Mobile App connection setup is as simple as ever

Doesn’t overheat with short clips

Wifi sending of full HD video is pretty fast

High ISO RAW files hold a fair amount of data. There’s great dynamic range and colors, but the noise is a bit painful.

Wireless RAW file transmission with Capture One 22

Cons

The joystick is in an odd spot

In some ways feels like an old 60D, but it’s totally not

I personally feel the magnification button is in an odd spot

Can’t transfer 8K video via Wifi

4K movie clips shorter than 30 seconds take a while to send, and then ultimately don’t end up on your phone

High ISO Raw files above 12,800 tend to get a bit messy

The price is a bit high at $3,899

How’s the Autofocus?

In our review, we state:

“Since firmware update 1.4 came to the Canon EOS R, the Canon system has had positively fantastic autofocus. It’s almost as good as that of Sony’s. And the Canon EOS R5 is no exception here. It’s fast to focus and track subjects no matter what. Surely, it will sometimes lose focus on them. When this happened, we usually were shooting with a lens wide open at f1.4 or f1.2. It never happened when stopped down. And that’s awesome! Face and eye detection is top notch. I’d even dare to say that Canon is better at low light than Sony is. I’ve been saying this for over a year and I know that others agree with me on this. Not only is it faster, but it’s usually more accurate.”

Canon EOS R6

Pros

Fantastic ergonomics have returned to Canon cameras

Great build quality which includes excellent weather sealing

Incredible autofocus system that’s on par with Sony offerings, now with vechicle detection AF

Plenty of 4K video options for those need them

Easy to use touchscreen menu system

Excellent image quality

Incredibly effective IBIS

Two UHS-II SD card slots

Incredible buffer performance (over 180 RAW and over 1,300 JPEGS)

The EVF and vari-angle LCD are of high quality

Cons

No top LCD panel

It’s priced a little high at $2,499

How’s the Autofocus?

In our review, we state:

“The autofocus system in the Canon EOS R6 is nothing short of extraordinary. It’s hard to believe just how far Canon has come since the EOS R. The new Dual Pixel Autofocus II system is easily on par with offerings from Sony cameras, and in some cases, it beats what Sony can do. There are 6,072 selectable positions for stills, 4,968 focus points for video, and 1,053 zones that the AF system can choose from. This is one of the best autofocusing systems I have used. My keeper rates, even in challenging conditions, have never been higher. The AF works equally as well in low light as it does in good light too. Let’s break things down a little further.”

