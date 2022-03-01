The Fujifilm camera system is probably the one you think of when you think about photojournalism. I mean, they’re so incredibly, deeply rooted into it. We can’t help but stare in awe at those Classic Chrome photos that look just like the photos we saw in magazines growing up. But which one do you choose? We’re here to help! We’ve reviewed pretty much every Fujifilm camera available on the market right now. After looking at our Reviews Index, these are the ones we chose as the best Fujifilm cameras for photojournalism.

How We Selected the Best Fujifilm Cameras for Photojournalism

Our round ups include only products that we’ve done full reviews on. You’ll never see a product that we haven’t fully reviewed in a round up. We’re linking to each of our reviews as well.

This round up of the Best Fujifilm cameras for photojournalists has only cameras that can deliver what a photojournalist needs.

All of the Best Fujifilm cameras for photojournalists are weather resistant. Our torture tests are often some of the most renowned in the photo industry.

For the most part, we’re recommending the X series cameras. The GFX series of cameras are surely great. And we’ve used them for photojournalism, but they’re not as lightweight packages as X series.

Photojournalism requires you to not edit your photos, while basic adjustments are allowed. These lenses will surely help you get everything you need.

The product images and sample images in this round up of the Best Fujifilm cameras for photojournalists were all shot by our staff of photographers.

Some of these cameras were used by the previous Sony World Photography Awards and the World Press Photo Award Winners.

Fujifilm X100V

Pros

Feels good in the hand

Focuses quickly but the all wide tracking needs a revamp

Beautiful overall

I like this new ISO dial

So simple to use

Image quality is nice so far

Built in ND filter option

With the right tweaks the autofocus can be very good for street. I recommend tweaking the tracking sensitivity and using a specific spot set to the largest area and in the center. Then AF-C Mode.

I’m finding autofocus with the OVF to be faster than with the EVF

Touchscreen focusing is wonderful in protests

At $1,349, it’s very worth it

Cons

Battery life drains too fast

Could use a leatherette grip and not this plastic fantastic stuff

Exposure compensation dial needs a lock button

Touchscreen menu is needed

Maybe even a few more Fn buttons

Viewfinder diopter adjustment doesn’t lock

When you set the camera to viewfinder only for shooting and LCD for playback, the menu system works only in the viewfinder.

There are situations where Image Stabilization would really benefit this camera due to the quick “hit and run” style of shooting

LCD needs to adapt to lighting automatically

Autofocus suffers in very low lighting and in zone setting. You need to use the focus point setting otherwise. This is where Canon and Sony are ahead still.

How’s the Autofocus?

In our review, we said:

“The autofocus on the X100V is fantastic in both good and bad lighting. I was able to successfully track a subject in extremely low light while moving. But I think that folks should really keep something in mind. In my opinion, the AF Wide + Tracking option is pretty useless unless you’re in AF-S mode. Instead, you’re better off using the Zone and AF-C option to get someone in focus that’s moving. The Fujifilm X100V did a great job at this. But otherwise, shooting with the single focusing point is great. If you’re shooting events or street photography, that’s how you’re going to want to shoot. What I also noticed is that oddly enough, it was faster to focus in the OVF mode than the EVF mode. It’s slight, but noticeable.”

Fujifilm X Pro 3

Pros

Superia is beautiful (Classic neg)

We love the lack of a major screen

Autofocus can be fine-tuned for different situations

Everyone loves the look of Classic neg

You can push the shadows for forever and get details – the highlights not as much, but they’re still there

The screen helps you stay focused and aware

USB C charging ensures that you can keep using the camera

Video features deliver pretty video

Arguably, you don’t need to edit the RAW files because the JPEGs let you do so much

For street and documentary shooting, the hidden screen will keep you in the zone when shooting

Face detection is fantastic when not trying to track erratic movements

Acros and clarity enhancements are going to make you fall in love with Fujifilm all over again

The Chrome effect for skies is subtle and very nice

Autofocus is fantastic for events and most professional work

Fujifilm’s collection of small primes pair wonderfully with this camera

The best camera to embrace high ISO noise on the market

Using the OVF will prolong battery life at the expense of slower autofocus

This is less of a street camera than a documentary and event shooter’s camera

The wider lenses make zone focusing easy. This is imperative for street photography

Multiple exposure mode is a very welcome addition

Very good battery life

Cons

Has problems keeping subjects in focus when they’re continuously moving

When you need the screen, it’s a bit of an annoyance; like when photographing a portrait subject in motion

This camera desperately needed Blackout Free EVF shooting

Touchscreen menu navigation should be on this camera

Autofocus needs improvements

Rated images in-camera aren’t brought into Capture One Pro. This is critical for the photojournalist.

Enhancing the clarity makes the camera take extra time to render the image

The battery life in long term use is about on par with the new Sony Z batteries. We wish it were longer, but it’s also a much smaller battery.

For street shooting, the wide and tracking AF area still lets you select a zone, but it shouldn’t. This can throw off shooting in real-life street situations

Shooting from the hip? You may accidentally hit the function button and not the shutter release

Exposure dial needs a locking mechanism

Multiple Exposure mode saves the final images only as JPEGs

The addition of image stabilization could have meant that this camera has a better chance at becoming the perfect camera for street photography

How’s the Autofocus?

In our review, we said:

“Though the Fujifilm X Pro 3 isn’t necessarily meant for fashion shoots, the autofocusing algorithms straight out of the box spoke volumes to me. When we shared these images on Facebook, many were quick to point out that the autofocus wasn’t keeping Casey’s face locked. In theory, that will mean street photographers will have a tough time if they’re trying to use the autofocus. This problem occurs in both low light and good light.”

Fujifilm XT4

Pros

Excellent build quality and weather sealing

Upgraded autofocus performance

Articulating touchscreen, finally!

Dual UHS-II SD card slots

Some of the best in-camera image stabilization we’ve seen

Deeper grip

New Bleach Bypass film simulation

Larger battery (can be tripled when using the VG-XT4 vertical grip)

A lot of technology for $1,699

Cons

Some of the menus in the Fujifilm XT4 still aren’t touch compatible

Inconsistent high ISO performance

How’s the Autofocus?

In our review, we said:

“The Fujifilm XT4’s autofocus system felt noticeably faster than the XT3, which was already a solid performer, though the performance boost isn’t quite as significant when compared to the jump from the XT2 to the XT3. Throughout our time with the XT4, the autofocus system was quick and mostly consistent, even in low light scenarios. You can shoot up to 15fps when using the mechanical shutter, or up to 20 fps by switching to the electronic one. Sony’s still the king of the hill when it comes to AF, though. Next to the Sony A6600 (the X-T4’s most direct competitor), the X-T4 lags just a touch behind. Sports and wildlife shooters will surely want to familiarize themselves with the AF tracking and zone switching sensitivity, and dial them in accordingly.”

Fujifilm XH1

Pros

Great image quality

The best autofocus of any APS-C camera on the market

Film styles

4K 24p 200MB/second video is fantastic

Weather sealing

Pretty good battery life if you switch off all connectivity

Easiest setup and connection to a mobile phone that I’ve experienced

Top LCD screen is nice

Dual card slots

Versatile images

Fantastic EVF

Cons

Fujifilm Eterna is overrated

Bluetooth being on in the background can drain battery life on top of the IBIS

The grip and the size overall make it difficult to reach the shutter dial and it’s very difficult or nearly impossible to reprogram the exposure functions due to how their lenses work

Vertical grip isn’t necessary really, but I see how and why folks would like it

How’s the Autofocus?

In our review, we said:

“The Fujifilm X-H1 has fantastic single autofocus and fantastic continuous autofocus. In video, I’m really, really impressed at the camera’s ability to keep a subject in focus. One weird anomaly that I encountered is that I needed to disable face detection in the dedicated menus and on the quick menu. But I’m sort of willing to forgive that one. In terms of focusing speed, I can’t complain at all. Even in the dark, this camera and the lenses were able to keep pace. In total, I perhaps had only 3 misfocuses out of the 1,000+ images that I shot with this camera. And that isn’t terrible at all.”

The Phoblographer’s various product round-up features are done in-house. Our philosophy is simple: you wouldn’t get a Wagyu beef steak review from a lifelong vegetarian. And you wouldn’t get photography advice from someone who doesn’t touch the product. We only recommend gear that we’ve fully reviewed. If you’re wondering why your favorite product didn’t make the cut, there’s a chance it’s on another list. If we haven’t reviewed it, we won’t recommend it. This method keeps our lists packed with industry-leading knowledge. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.