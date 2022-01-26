The Best Cameras for Multiple Exposures Without Photoshop

Multiple exposures aren’t as difficult as you’d think. I just believe technology has made us lazy as photographers; we try to do everything in Photoshop instead of within the camera. However, our cameras are very capable of doing all of these things themselves. So we’re running down a list of some of the best cameras to do multiple exposures with in-camera. You don’t need to spend more time in front of your computer; trust us.

You can view this article and much more with minimal banner ads in our brand new app for iOS, iPadOS, and Android. And for $24.99/year, you can have a banner ad-free experience.

The Phoblographer’s various product round-up features are done in-house. Our philosophy is simple: you wouldn’t get a Wagyu beef steak review from a lifelong vegetarian. And you wouldn’t get photography advice from someone who doesn’t touch the product. We only recommend gear that we’ve fully reviewed. If you’re wondering why your favorite product didn’t make the cut, there’s a chance it’s on another list. If we haven’t reviewed it, we won’t recommend it. This method keeps our lists packed with industry-leading knowledge. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Pro Tips on Doing In-Camera Multiple Exposures

If you really want to do in-camera multiple exposures, take a look at these tips:

Editor in Chief Chris Gampat has been doing multiple exposures for years. You can see it on his website. We don’t do more of them because we understand they’re difficult. With that said, we know it can intimidate a lot of readers. However, we’ve tested all of these independently. So we can said with affirmation that these are the Best Cameras for Multiple Exposures.

In-camera multiples exposures generally fall into a couple different areas. There’s the idea of blending photos together or having patterns work on top of one another.

Using a flash? We recommend setting up a static background of some sort.

Multiple exposures can be done creatively using a lot of great effects. Try it when an athlete is doing something like swinging a baseball bat.

The idea behind in-camera multiple exposures is to illustrate motion in a single photo. Want some inspiration? Try Brandon Kidwell or Kate Hook. Brandon uses the Canon EOS R and Kate shoots with film. The EOS R is one of the Best Cameras for Multiple Exposures without question.

Canon EOS R

The Secret to Layering: The Canon EOS R has a few different multiple exposure modes. If you’re using a flash, then set it to either manual mode or set the TTL to one or two stops underexposed.

Specs are taken from Adorama

RF Mount Compatible with RF Lenses and EF/EF-S Lenses (with optional Adapter)

30.3 Megapixel Full-frame CMOS Sensor and DIGIC 8 Image Processor.

Dual Pixel CMOS AF with 5,655 Manually Selectable AF Points

4K 30p with Canon Log and 10 bit 4:2:2 HDMI Output

Built-in EVF with 3.69 Million Dots, Vari-angle Touchscreen LCD and Dot-matrix LCD Panel

USB Charge Compatible.

Silent Shutter

Mobile Workflow.

Sensor Size : Full Frame Camera

: Full Frame Camera Max Video Quality : 4K 30fps

: 4K 30fps Viewfinder : Built-In Viewfinder

: Built-In Viewfinder Wifi : Wi-Fi: Yes

: Wi-Fi: Yes Special Features : Bluetooth

: Bluetooth Configuration: Body Only

In our review, we state:

“In our Sunny 16 tests, we found the Canon EOS R to nail the metering pretty darned well. I feel like the results from the Canon EOS R look and feel a bit like medium format slide film and to that end, you should expose it as such. I tended to underexpose in bright situations and overexpose in darker situations. Then in post, I’d make the best balance of the difference or I’d simply be happy with my exposure. The Canon EOS R, like every other mirrorless camera out there, has exposure preview built in. But for what it’s worth I barely ever use it.”

Buy Now

Fujifilm X Pro 3

The Secret to Layering: The very cool thing about the Fujifilm multiple exposure modes is that you can add the film simulation modes and it will give you a pretty good render of what the final scene will look like. Always shoot in manual mode here.

Specs are taken from Adorama

Sensor Size : APS-C Camera Format

: APS-C Camera Format Resolution : 26 MP

: 26 MP Max Video Quality : 4K 30fps

: 4K 30fps Lens Included : Without Lens

: Without Lens In-Body Stabilization : None

: None Configuration : Body Only

: Body Only Predecessor : Fujifilm X-Pro2

: Fujifilm X-Pro2 WiFi : Yes

: Yes Edition: Standard

In our review, we state:

“We’re going to drop a few major truth bombs here when it comes to the ease of use. If you’re an experienced photographer, then you’re going to love this camera. If you don’t need to chimp every photo you take, then you’re going to adore it. If you don’t use the LCD screen often or even at all, the Fujifilm X Pro 3 is the camera for you. If you’re the newer type of photographer I see on photowalks that needs your screen, then you’re going to gawk at this camera. The screen is only a mild difficulty when it comes to working with portrait subjects, but it’s not too awful. For event shooting and when shooting on the streets, the hidden LCD screen is a godsend. It will keep you focused and in the zone. (That’s where you should be anyway.)”

Buy Now

Canon EOS R5

The Secret to Layering: The best thing to do here is have some sort of very dark background, a consistent light output, and then just add the multiple exposure layers. Try the additive setting.

Specs are taken from Adorama

High Image Quality featuring a New 45 Megapixel Full-frame CMOS Sensor

DIGIC X Image Processor with an ISO range of 100-51200; Expandable to 102400

Dual Pixel CMOS AF covering Approx. 100% Area with 1,053 AF Areas

Subject tracking of People and Animals using Deep Learning Technology

In-body Image Stabilizer can provide up to 8 stops of Shake Correction

Dual Card Slots for CFexpress and UHS-II SD Memory Cards

Built-in 0.5″ 5.76 Million Dots OLED EVF with 120fps refresh rate, Vari-angle LCD Touchscreen

2.4/5Ghz Built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Technology

Sensor Size : Full Frame Camera Format

: Full Frame Camera Format Max Video Quality : 8K 30fps

: 8K 30fps Lens Included : Without Lens

: Without Lens In-Body Stabilization : 5-Axis Optical

: 5-Axis Optical Configuration : Body Only

: Body Only WiFi : Yes

: Yes Edition: Standard

In our review, we state:

“It was only when editing these RAW files that I started to remember how beautiful Canon’s colors can be. With my Canon EOS R, I don’t edit all that much. But the RAW files from the Canon EOS R5 remind me of the Canon 5D Mk II in some ways. If you make the white balance nice and warm, human skin looks radiant. Editing the color channels lets you create even more vivid colors. It’s why I fell in love with Canon many years ago. And with this, I feel like I’ve got a true successor to what I used to own.”

Buy Now