The 3 Best Lenses for the Sony a7 IV

The Sony a7 IV camera is bound to be on everyone’s purchase list. There’s so much going for it. It has higher-end build quality, great autofocus, and it can use a plethora of lenses. So if you’re considering getting the camera, consider the best lenses for it. We dove into our reviews index to find them. Here are the best lenses for the Sony a7 IV. We’ve reviewed them all, and they’re all under $1,000.

How We Chose the Best Lenses for the Sony a7 IV

If you’re curious how we chose the best lenses for the Sony a7 IV, take a look at this:

We’ve reviewed every lens for the Sony FE mount. You can take a look at our comprehensive guide right here.

Sony calls the Sony a7 IV the basic camera. So we’re sticking with lenses that aren’t the highest end offerings. These lenses are all under $1,000 .

. We’re focusing on some of the fastest lenses when it comes to autofocus. Just because you’ve got a G Master doesn’t mean we think it’s one of the best lenses for the Sony a7 IV. In fact, it might not focus as quickly.

These lenses are all weather resistant. We’ve tested them in tough conditions, and they kept working.

You’ll be very impressed at how these lenses perform in most cases.

Sony 55mm f1.8 FE

Why It’s Great: This is a sleeper hit of a lens. In 2022, the Sony 55mm is nearly a decade old and it’s still one of the sharpest lenses Sony has made.

In our review, we state:

“Sony has some of the best color rendition around, and if you manage to get everything right in the camera, you’ll have very little to worry about in post-production. The 55mm skews warm in most cases, but if that’s not your thing, you can always fix it later. Also, the lens encourages chimping because you’ll want to see what you just took.”

Sony 35mm f1.8 FE

Why It’s Great: This is by far our favorite. It’s lightweight, small, and a great performer all around. If you really need an f1.4 aperture, then go for the G Master variant. But no one can hate on this lens.

In our review, we state:

“Portrait photographers, event photographers, travel photographers, and street photographers will be thoroughly pleased with the results from the Sony autofocus system and the Sony 35mm f1.8 FE lens. Combine this with the quality of the imaging sensors and the fact that the operation can acquire focusing of moving subjects at f1.8 and you’ll see just how incredible it really is. At this price point, Sony is hitting the ball out of the park.”

Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 Di III VXD G2

Why It’s Great: This is the best bang-for-your buck zoom lens. It has great image quality, innovation, fast autofocus, and a durable build. You can’t hate on it.

In our review, we state:

“The Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 G2 mostly shows its innovations with being one of the first lenses to have the USB port built into it. Otherwise, Tamron has done all this before. It’s a good lens, but lacks in comparison to its bigger sibling, the Tamron 35-150mm f2-2.8 lens.”

