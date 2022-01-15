Great News! These Awesome Fujifilm Holiday Rebates Were Extended

Fujifilm’s holiday savings were extended. They’ve got cameras and a few lenses on rebate right now. Let’s be honest, most of their lenses are already at fantastic prices. But then you get bangers like the 50mm f1 that’s got a nice discount attached right now. What’s more, if you want the XT4, this is really your time to get it. Check after the jump, and you’ll see for yourself.

These Instant Rebates last until January 23rd.