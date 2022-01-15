Rare Photography That Takes You Into Unknown Worlds

Amongst the traditional photography that comes The Phoblographer’s way are stories that focus on rare moments. From wildlife to natural phenomena, photographers wait patiently to document scenes people don’t often see. The scenes take us into unknown worlds and allow the photographer to educate us on topics we’re not familiar with. We love these types of stories, and so do our readers. If you want to forget the mundane for a moment, check this out! Make a hot drink, get locked in to the rest of this article, and enjoy some rare photography.

You can view this article and much more with minimal ads in our brand new app for iOS, iPadOS, and Android.

Will Burrard-Lucas’ Rare Photography from Africa

The photographer is Will Burrard-Lucas, and the location is Laikipia, Kenya. Here you will find all sorts of wildlife, ranging from elephants to giraffes. It’s a popular spot for those who like to go on a safari adventure. But amongst all the common animals is a rare black leopard. Lucas was intent on finding the seldom-seen animal. On preparing for his mission, he told us, “I needed to learn about the unfamiliar habitat in Laikipia and how the leopards were using the land.” He added, “the guides, researchers, and rangers showed me water sources, tracks, and trees that they believed the leopards favored. This was essential information in the early stages of the project, which helped inform my placement of cameras.”

Armed with his Canon 5D Mark III, Lucas embarked on his journey. With the guide’s help and his persistence to succeed, he eventually found what he was looking for. You can read about it here.

Zola Chen’s Rare Photography Captured a Shark

The most feared fish is the shark. Blame it on Jaws and real-life encounters, but either way, when Sharks are coming, people start running! But Zola Chen did the opposite. Instead of avoiding a shark, she went looking for one. The Megamouth shark was first spotted in 1976, and to this day, humans rarely encounter it. Chen is a marine ecology photographer and came into contact with a Megamouth shark during an expedition in Taiwan with the Deep Blue Research Foundation. On seeing the shark, Chen told us, “It was a precious experience to be able to meet such a rare and huge marine animal, especially in my own country.” Along with her Canon 5D Mark IV and GoPro 8, Chen takes a range of gear on her expeditions. You can read about it here.

Zeb Andrews Caught a Beautiful, Rare Moment in Nature

Zeb Andrews captured the aurora star trails and bioluminescence both at the same time. It’s a rare achievement in this type of photography and one that certainly doesn’t happen often. “I guess given how uncommon it is to get auroras and enough clear skies around here, that throwing in bioluminescent plankton probably escalates an image like this to fairly uncommon if not a bit rare,” said Andrews in an interview with The Phoblographer. What’s crazy is that despite its rareness, Andrews seems pretty chill about it. His take-it-or-leave-it attitude to photography means he remains relaxed, even when capturing an image other photographers haven’t. He traditionally shoots film, but he used his Canon 5D Mk II for this image and paired it with Canon 17-35mm f2.8 L. You can read his full story here.

Do You Have Some Rare Photographs?

Rare photography will always capture the eye of those passionate about the craft. Humans love to see the unseen. And while the above photographers gave us our fix, naturally, we want more. Use the form below to submit your rare photographs and stories. We can’t wait to see them. Thanks for reading.

Want to get your work featured? Here’s how to do it!

Lead photo by Will Burrard-Lucas. All images used with permission.