A while back, we reviewed the Fujifilm GFX 50s II. For its price point, it provides a level of performance that’s very difficult to beat. Photographers who want something bigger than full frame might really appreciate what it can do. Lucky for you, we’ve also reviewed nearly every GF mount lens made by Fujifilm. So we dove into our reviews index to find the best lenses for the Fujifilm GFX 50s II. We hope this helps!

How We Chose the Best Lenses for the Fujifilm GFX 50s II

There are a fair number of lenses for the Fujifilm GFX 50s II. Here’s how we chose the best ones:

First off, you should know that we’ve reviewed pretty much every lens for the Fujifilm GF system. Take a look at our guide right here.

The Fujifilm GFX 50S II doesn’t have the fastest autofocus or even phase detection autofocus. So we’re pairing it with lighter lenses that aren’t difficult to autofocus.

The thing about the GFX system is that the lenses are pretty big. So we’re selecting lenses that aren’t all that huge.

Each of these lenses is weather-resistant, so you can ensure that your camera will fire reliably when you’re being responsible with it.

Fujifilm colors are wonderful. The best lenses for the Fujifilm GFX 50s II will deliver a nice render no matter what.

Fujifilm GF 63mm f2.8 R WR

Pro Tip: The 63mm is a normal-ish field of view. And overall, it’s going to be one of the most versatile lenses for the Fujifilm GFX 50s II.

In our review, we state:

“So here’s the really weird thing you may hear no one else say, but when I verify it with both staffers and contributors they all agree with me: these lenses are too sharp. Generally speaking, photographers wouldn’t have ever thought that would be said. But when you work with a lens this high quality, you start to see how it can be too sharp for portraiture. In fact, I’d be happy taking a UV filter, slapping some vaseline on it, and then shooting. Otherwise, you’ll need to do a whole lot of retouching. This goes for both using a flash and natural light.”

Fujifilm GF 45mm f2.8 R WR

Pro Tip: The closest thing to a 35mm render that you’ll get from the Fuji GFX system is this lens. And for documentary-style shoots, we strongly recommend it.

In our review, we state:

“The Fujifilm GF 45mm f2.8 R WR has a lot to offer when it comes to color rendition. This is due to how the Fujifilm GFX 50s works. It offers up various film simulations such as Astia, Classic Chrome, the PRO Negative films, etc. For most of these studio session images I switched to either Classic Chrome or PRO Negative High Contrast. I’m really in love with the colors. Fujifilm won’t automatically give skin tones a nice, warm look like Canon and Zeiss lenses will, so instead I’d recommend going all manual when it comes to color editing. Again though, that has to do with the sensor.”

Fujifilm GF 30mm f3.5 R WR

Pro Tip: The 30mm is an incredibly fun lens to use. It’s great for all types of shooting situations. Because there’s so much more glass in there, the distortion is majorly well controlled.

In our review, we state:

“The Fujifilm GF 30mm f3.5 R WR has great image quality overall. That statement is said from a pretty technical standpoint. It’s also one of Fujifilm’s most sterile lenses that I’ve seen. Maybe that’s because it’s designed for the GF format. Those lenses and cameras are designed for a different type of shooter, so they’re pretty clinical. But as far as I’ve always thought, many of the Fujifilm GF lenses lack character.”

