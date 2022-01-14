3 of the Best Lenses for the Canon EOS R3 (We Tested Them)

The Canon EOS R3 has been out for a little while now, and we’ve already reviewed it! It’s seriously one of the best cameras you can get, and there are great reasons for that. Besides introducing a few cool innovations, photographers will love the fact that there are so many good lenses for it. So we dove into our reviews index. In fact, we’ve reviewed almost every Canon RF lens out there. And we’re choosing the best lenses for the Canon EOS R3 based on autofocus speed. After all, the image quality will be there already anyway!

You can view this article and much more with minimal banner ads in our brand new app for iOS, iPadOS, and Android. And for $24.99/year, you can have a banner ad-free experience.

The Phoblographer’s various product round-up features are done in-house. Our philosophy is simple: you wouldn’t get a Wagyu beef steak review from a lifelong vegetarian. And you wouldn’t get photography advice from someone who doesn’t touch the product. We only recommend gear that we’ve fully reviewed. If you’re wondering why your favorite product didn’t make the cut, there’s a chance it’s on another list. If we haven’t reviewed it, we won’t recommend it. This method keeps our lists packed with industry-leading knowledge. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Pro Tips on Using the Canon EOS R3

The Canon EOS R3 can be a complicated camera to use. So here are some of our pro tips on how to make the most of it.

The Canon EOS R3 has eye-control AF. It’s the first camera to do so since the film days. Just look at an autofocus point, and you’ll be able to get the subject in focus.

The Canon EOS R3 has animal/bird, human, and vehicle detection. Obviously, it’s best for sports, wildlife and wedding photography.

In this list of the best lenses for the Canon EOS R3, we’re choosing lenses that have super fast autofocus and that make the most practical sense. For that reason, we’re sticking with zoom lenses. Canon’s sharpest prime lenses are best reserved for their higher megapixel camera bodies.

We’ve reviewed all of the best lenses for the Canon EOS R3 featured here, as well as pretty much every other Canon RF lens.

The Canon EOS R3 has better animal autofocus detection than most of the competion out there, according to Reviews Editor Hillary Grigonis. Take a look at our full Canon EOS R3 review right here.

Canon RF 100-500mm f4.5-7.1 L IS USM

Use it for: Use this lens for birding. It’s pretty much the ultimate lens for just that.

In our review, we state:

“With the Canon RF 100-500mm f4.5-7.1 L IS USM on your camera, there’s almost no reason to take it off of Servo and Face Detection. That’s the case, at least for wildlife and sports.”

Buy Now

Canon RF 24-70mm f2.8 L IS USM

Use it for: Use this lens for photojournalism. It’s incredibly lightweight, image-stabilized, and well built.

In our review, we state:

“The Canon RF 24-70mm f2.8 L IS USM is a mixed-use case. There are six controls on this lens; the multi-function ring, the focusing ring, the zooming ring, the zoom lock, the AF/MF switch, and the IS control. While that sounds like a lot, it’s not that bad. I think photographers need to use the lens control ring to make the most of the camera system. To that end, with this being an L lens, it’s targeted to those who know what they’re doing. So with that in mind, photographers who have a lot of experience will be able to work well with the Canon RF 24-70mm f2.8 L IS USM.”

Buy Now

Canon RF 70-200mm f2.8 L IS USM

Use it for: Use this for photojournalism and documentary-style work like what you need to do with wedding photography.

In our review, we state:

“Not only was it able to quickly track a subject, but its face detection abilities consistently surprised us. Even better, focusing in low light is fantastic. Sports photographers, photojournalists, event photographers, and others won’t have any major issues with the Canon RF 70-200mm f2.8 L IS USM when it comes to autofocus performance.”

Buy Now